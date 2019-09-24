Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Correction: Transaction in own shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2019 | 08:37am EDT

The share buyback announcement released yesterday (23 September) included an incorrect figure for the number of Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) after the buyback, which should have been 49,077,705. This is corrected below. All other details of the announcement remain the same.

RHI Magnesita N.V.

('RHI Magnesita' or the 'Company')

Transaction in own shares

RHI Magnesita N.V. (the 'Company') announces that on 23 September 2019 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares, represented by depositary interests ('Shares') of one euro nominal value each pursuant to its £20 million share repurchase programme to satisfy awards made under employee performance share plans, details of which were announced on 12 August 2019 (the 'Programme'), and having now purchased a total of 400,000 Shares has now completed this Programme.

Description of Shares: RHI Magnesita N.V. - ordinary shares represented by depositary interests of one euro nominal value each
Number of Shares repurchased: 7,663 Shares
Date of transaction: 23/09/2019
Time of transaction: 08:00 - 16:25
Volume weighted average price paid per Share: 4229.3900 pence
Lowest price paid per Share: 4192.0 pence
Highest price paid per Share: 4278.0 pence
Venue: XLON
Broker: Barclays Capital Securities Limited
Total number of Shares repurchased pursuant to the Programme to date: 400,000 Shares

The Company intends to hold the purchased Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these Shares, the remaining number of Shares in issue will be 49,077,705 Shares (excluding treasury shares), and the Company will hold 400,000 Shares in Treasury.

The figure of 49,077,705 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information about the individual purchases is attached to this announcement.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/3668N_1-2019-9-23.pdf

For further enquiries, please contact:

Guy Marks, Head of Investor Relations
Tel +44 7932 013 357
E‐mail: guy.marks@rhimagnesita.com

About RHI Magnesita

RHI Magnesita is the leading global supplier of high-grade refractory products, systems and solutions which are indispensable for industrial high-temperature processes exceeding 1,200°C in a wide range of industries, including steel, cement, non-ferrous metals and glass. With a vertically integrated value chain, from raw materials to refractory products and full performance-based solutions, RHI Magnesita serves customers in nearly all countries around the world. The Company has a high level of geographic diversification with more than 14,000 employees in 35 main production sites and more than 70 sales offices around the world. RHI Magnesita intends to leverage its global leadership in terms of revenue, scale, product portfolio and diversified geographic presence to target strategically those countries and regions benefitting from more dynamic economic growth prospects.

Its shares have a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange (symbol: RHIM) and are a constituent of the FTSE 250 index. For more information please visit: www.rhimagnesita.com

Disclaimer

RHI Magnesita NV published this content on 24 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2019 12:36:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:04aBQE WATER : Signs Contract for Second SART Plant in China
AQ
09:04aLONESTAR RESOURCES US INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:04aMarkforged Releases Inconel 625, the First Safe and Affordable Superalloy for 3D Printing
GL
09:04aA NEWLY PUBLISHED 451 RESEARCH STUDY : Significant Productivity Gains for the Connected Workforce being driven by adoption of Mobile First, Messaging First communications
GL
09:04aMadison Realty Capital Provides $76 Million in Financing for Mixed-Use Property at 85 Flatbush Avenue
GL
09:04aAP Intego Interns Selected as The Council Foundation Scholarship Recipients 
GL
09:04aLoyal Source Acquires Medical Staffing Agency SonoTemps
GL
09:04aCHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL : Cambria Hotels Plans Midwest Expansion
PR
09:04aHASBRO : Recognized As One of Working Mother's 100 Best Companies for 2019
BU
09:04aGENERATION Z TAKES FLIGHT : Youngest Travelers Say Spontaneity, Thrill-Seeking and Sustainability More Important than Luxury Hotels and Airplane Comfort
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : EXCLUSIVE: We Company CEO Neumann starts talks on his role at WeWork parent - sources
2FOSUN TOURISM GROUP : After Thomas Cook collapse, Johnson asks why bosses got paid millions
3OSRAM LICHT : OSRAM LICHT : new LiDAR lasers allow autonomous vehicles to “see” farther and more e..
4EVOTEC SE : EVOTEC : AND TAKEDA ENTER COLLABORATION AGREEMENT TO DISCOVER CLINICAL CANDIDATES ACROSS MULTIPLE ..
5DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : BNP's prime brokerage deal with Deutsche may transfer 1,000 staff

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group