Correction: Transaction in own shares

The share buyback announcement released yesterday (23 September) included an incorrect figure for the number of Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) after the buyback, which should have been 49,077,705. This is corrected below. All other details of the announcement remain the same.

RHI Magnesita N.V.

('RHI Magnesita' or the 'Company')

Transaction in own shares

RHI Magnesita N.V. (the 'Company') announces that on 23 September 2019 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares, represented by depositary interests ('Shares') of one euro nominal value each pursuant to its £20 million share repurchase programme to satisfy awards made under employee performance share plans, details of which were announced on 12 August 2019 (the 'Programme'), and having now purchased a total of 400,000 Shares has now completed this Programme.

Description of Shares: RHI Magnesita N.V. - ordinary shares represented by depositary interests of one euro nominal value each

Number of Shares repurchased: 7,663 Shares

Date of transaction: 23/09/2019

Time of transaction: 08:00 - 16:25

Volume weighted average price paid per Share: 4229.3900 pence

Lowest price paid per Share: 4192.0 pence

Highest price paid per Share: 4278.0 pence

Venue: XLON

Broker: Barclays Capital Securities Limited

Total number of Shares repurchased pursuant to the Programme to date: 400,000 Shares

The Company intends to hold the purchased Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these Shares, the remaining number of Shares in issue will be 49,077,705 Shares (excluding treasury shares), and the Company will hold 400,000 Shares in Treasury.

The figure of 49,077,705 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information about the individual purchases is attached to this announcement.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/3668N_1-2019-9-23.pdf

For further enquiries, please contact:

Guy Marks, Head of Investor Relations

Tel +44 7932 013 357

E‐mail: guy.marks@rhimagnesita.com

About RHI Magnesita

RHI Magnesita is the leading global supplier of high-grade refractory products, systems and solutions which are indispensable for industrial high-temperature processes exceeding 1,200°C in a wide range of industries, including steel, cement, non-ferrous metals and glass. With a vertically integrated value chain, from raw materials to refractory products and full performance-based solutions, RHI Magnesita serves customers in nearly all countries around the world. The Company has a high level of geographic diversification with more than 14,000 employees in 35 main production sites and more than 70 sales offices around the world. RHI Magnesita intends to leverage its global leadership in terms of revenue, scale, product portfolio and diversified geographic presence to target strategically those countries and regions benefitting from more dynamic economic growth prospects.

Its shares have a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange (symbol: RHIM) and are a constituent of the FTSE 250 index. For more information please visit: www.rhimagnesita.com