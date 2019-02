In January, estimated seaborne imports to the U.S. rose 4.1% year-over-year to 1.83 million 20-foot-equivalent units, according to the National Retail Federation and Hackett Associates. "Import Wave Jams California Warehouses," at 9 a.m. ET, incorrectly said they rose to an estimated 1.97 million 20-foot equivalent units. (Feb. 17)