Correction to China January-February Housing Sales Up 4.5% on Year on Wednesday

Property investment, including in commercial and residential real estate, rose 11.6% in the first two months of the year from a year earlier to 1.2 trillion yuan, compared with 9.5% for the full year of 2018. And construction starts increased 6% from January to February from a year earlier, compared with a 17.2% increase for all of last year. "China January-February Housing Sales Up 4.5% on Year," at 10:18 p.m. Eastern time on Wednesday, incorrectly said property investment, including in commercial and residential real estate, rose 7% for all 2017 and also incorrectly said construction starts increased 2.9% from January to February at 177 million square meters from a year earlier, compared with a 9.5% increase for all of last year, in the final two paragraphs.