Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Correction to China January-February Housing Sales Up 4.5% on Year on Wednesday

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/14/2019 | 12:06am EDT

Property investment, including in commercial and residential real estate, rose 11.6% in the first two months of the year from a year earlier to 1.2 trillion yuan, compared with 9.5% for the full year of 2018. And construction starts increased 6% from January to February from a year earlier, compared with a 17.2% increase for all of last year. "China January-February Housing Sales Up 4.5% on Year," at 10:18 p.m. Eastern time on Wednesday, incorrectly said property investment, including in commercial and residential real estate, rose 7% for all 2017 and also incorrectly said construction starts increased 2.9% from January to February at 177 million square meters from a year earlier, compared with a 9.5% increase for all of last year, in the final two paragraphs.

This article is part of a news chaine.
Article 2 / 2
<< Preceding Next >>
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:50aChina's property investment growth hits 5-year high driven by smaller cities
RE
12:34aWhy U.S. growers are betting the farm on soybeans amid China trade war
RE
12:34aANTI CORRUPTION COMMISSION OF BHUTAN : Interaction with the Members of Parliament (LPP-3) at RIGSS
PU
12:26aDollar pulls up from 9-day low as sterling recoils after big rally
RE
12:19aGOVERNMENT OF GRENADA : Mar. 13 2019 Prime Minister... Economic Growth on the First Anniversary...NNP...
PU
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:07aMalaysia's January factory output up 3.2 percent year-on-year, above forecast
RE
12:06aCorrection to China January-February Housing Sales Up 4.5% on Year on Wednesday
DJ
12:04aCalifornia jury awards $29 million to woman with cancer who used J&J talc
RE
03/13Remain in wait-and-watch mode after mixed China data
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Hammond offers more spending, lower taxes if a Brexit deal is done
2BOEING COMPANY (THE) : Boeing Tries to Limit the Fallout
3FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Fiat Chrysler recalling 965,000 U.S., Canadian vehicles over excess emissions
4POLLARD BANKNOTE LTD : POLLARD BANKNOTE : Reports 4th Quarter and Annual Financial Results and Announces Divid..
5Trump says he is in no rush to complete China trade deal
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.