Correction to China Service Activity Article

03/30/2020 | 11:10pm EDT

An official gauge of business activity beyond Chinese factory floors rebounded sharply in March, as the country's crucial service sector and construction activity showed signs of recovery from the coronavirus outbreak. The subindex measuring business activity in the service sector jumped to 51.8 from 30.1 in February, while the subindex measuring construction activity rose by 28.5 in March to 55.1. "China's Service Activity Rebounds Strongly in March," at 0120 GMT, incorrectly said China's construction activity remained soft in the first paragraph and the subindex measuring construction activity rose by 28.5 in March to 55.1

