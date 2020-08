China had a per capita gross domestic product of roughly $10,500 in 2019, according to the International Monetary Fund, ranked 69th in the world, ahead of Mexico and Thailand. "China's Economy Is Bouncing Back--And Gaining Ground on the U.S." at 11:10 a.m. ET on Aug. 24 incorrectly said China was ranked 71st with a per capita GDP of $10,800, below Mexico and Thailand.