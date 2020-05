Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has called for schools in his state to be closed for the rest of the school year. "U.S. Coronavirus Deaths Top 60,000 as New Data Show Economic Toll" at 6:15, 6:55, 8:25 and 9:04 p.m. ET on April 29, incorrectly said he called for the schools to be closed for the rest of the calendar year.