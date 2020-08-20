Log in
Correction to Fed Minutes to Shed Light on Central Bank Strategy Article on Aug. 19

08/20/2020 | 09:42am EDT

This will be the most significant change resulting from their yearlong review of the Fed's policy framework, and it is likely to be formally enshrined in the central bank's statement on longer-run goals and monetary-policy strategy. The document was first adopted in January 2012 and is traditionally approved at the start of every year. "Fed Minutes to Shed Light on Central Bank Strategy Review" at 5:44 a.m. ET on Aug. 19 incorrectly said the change is likely to be formally enshrined in January. (Aug. 20)

