Correction to Hardware Startups Tariffs Article

06/21/2019 | 05:37pm EDT

Misty Robotics Inc., which has a few dozen employees, found out that its programmable robot, Misty II, would be subject to a 25% tariff after some of its customers had already preordered the robot for $1,699 via a crowdfunding campaign. Misty decided against changing the price for those customers, and will be delivering it for less than its cost, said Tim Enwall, head of Misty Robotics. "Hardware Startups Struggle to Cope With Tariffs on Chinese Goods," at 12:37 p.m. EDT, incorrectly referred to Misty Robotics Inc. as Robotics Inc. and erroneously said Mr. Enwall was a founder of the startup in the 17th paragraph. (June 21, 2019)

This article is part of a news chaine.
Article 2 / 2
<< Preceding Next >>
