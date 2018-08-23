Log in
Correction to Previous PM, RE: Ayima accepted to Nasdaq First North

08/23/2018 | 04:37pm CEST

In correction to the previous PM released earlier today regarding the listing date for Nasdaq First North, it was stated that Ayima had satisfied the requirements for admission to the list. In fact, final confirmation of admission is still pending although a listing date of 2018-09-04 has been confirmed.

Ayima expects that final acceptance will be issued within a short time, following the submission of further documents to complete the application.

For further Information:
CEO/VD Michael Jacobson
+44-20 7148 5974
press(at)ayima.com
www.ayima.com

About Ayima

Originally founded in 2007, Ayima is a digital marketing agency Specialising in SEO, PPC, Display and Social Media. With around 145 employees across its offices in London, Stockholm, New York, San Francisco, Raleigh and Vancouver, Ayima have created a number of market-leading software tools that are used by clients and agencies around the world, including 'Updatable', 'Redirect Path', 'Page Insights', 'Pulse' and 'Appotate'.

Disclaimer

Ayima Group AB (publ) published this content on 23 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2018 14:36:01 UTC
