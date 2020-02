San Francisco could become one of the first big U.S. cities to tax landlords for store vacancies. Washington, D.C., imposed a similar tax in 2011, but that was on residential and commercial properties, not just retail. "San Francisco Voting Whether to Tax Landlords for Empty Storefronts," at 7:14 a.m. ET, incorrectly stated that San Francisco would become the first big U.S. city to tax landlords for store vacancies in the second paragraph. (Feb. 25)