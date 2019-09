In the U.K., a decline in the yield on 10-year gilts below the two-year has foretold the last three recessions in that country. "U.K. Experience Suggests an Inverted Yield Curve Isn't All Gloom and Doom," at 9:00 a.m. EST, incorrectly stated a decline in the yield on two-year gilts below the 10-year has foretold the last three recessions. (Sept. 29, 2019)