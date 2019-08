Under current law, investors pay taxes on their nominal capital gains, meaning that someone who in 1990 bought $100,000 of stock that is now worth $1 million would pay taxes on $900,000 in capital gains, even though some of that gain is due to inflation. "Trump Examining Various Tax Cuts to Bolster the Economy," on Aug. 20 at 7:16 p.m. EDT, incorrectly stated $900,000 million in the seventh paragraph. (Aug. 21, 2019)