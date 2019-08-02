Correction to an article about middle-class debt. (Thursday)

Unadjusted for inflation, home prices rose 188% from 1987 to 2017, average tuition at public four-year colleges rose 549% and health-care expenditures rose 276% from 1990 to 2017. An earlier version of this article and an accompanying chart, based on incorrect inflation-adjusted data provided by Adam Levitin, a Georgetown Law professor, said home prices rose 290%, tuition rose 311% and health-care expenses rose 51%. The corrected data is in nominal terms, to avoid statistical issues tied to inflation adjustment. Meanwhile, household income from 1987 to 2017, not adjusted for inflation, rose 135%. The article headlined "Families Go Deep in Debt to Stay in the Middle Class," which moved at 11:50 a.m. ET, mentioned only the number adjusted for inflation. (Aug. 2, 2019)