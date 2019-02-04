Correlata Announces Business and Service Partnership with CNE Direct, Inc., a Global ITAD Services Company

NEW YORK, Feb. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Correlata, a leading software company that specializes in data center cognitive analytics and machine learning, helping the enterprise to bridge their business and IT objectives in a more effective way, announced today a strategic technology partnership with CNE Direct, Inc (CNE). This key partnership will enable CNE to sell and implement Correlata’s software platform to their clients globally. Correlata’s CorreAssess® Platform will be incorporated into the CNE service portfolio including pre-sales, sales, marketing activities, integration and support maintenance.



Ofer Laksman, Correlata’s CEO, states, “We are excited to extend our partnership network and ecosystem announcing that CNE Direct, Inc. is among the newest to join. Working close with CNE’s

team, we will be able to offer a unique set of services that puts IT operations in a spotlight so companies can master their IT spend and gain valuable insights that fuel the organization investment decisions.

This partnership will enhance CNE offerings to deliver the most innovative set of solutions to utilize IT operational as a business driver to the organization. Correlata’s services provide complete transparency around data center costs and operational efficiency, becoming the consistent validation platform to ensure that all risks are predicted in advance, helping companies meet compliance and regulatory standards. Correlata turns data into real and practical insights, improving business continuity, and reducing infrastructure investment costs.



Jerry Quill, CNE’s CEO states, “CNE is excited to offer Correlata services to our customers globally. This offering will help our customers understand their data center assets’ useful lives and how to optimize those assets. Likewise, Correlata’s services will help our clients better identify those assets that are past their useful lives and execute secure, economic, and environmental ways to dispose of those assets.”

ABOUT CNE:

CNE Direct is full-service global IT solutions provider. We focus on helping our customers manage and resell their legacy IT Assets responsibly and securely. CNE is committed to quality standards and continuous improvement processes for our employees, clients, vendors, and the environment. We are an extension of your services and security organization, and we demonstrate this commitment by holding R2, OHSAS 18001, ISO 9001, and ISO 14001 certifications.

ABOUT CORRELATA:

With dual headquarters in New York and Israel, Correlata is delivering world-class data center solutions providing vertical and horizontal visibility between management and its facilitators. Correlata provides the first business-IT collaboration solution that puts IT operations in a spotlight so companies can gain valuable insights that fuel the organization investment decisions. Correlata partners with leading Fortune 500 companies to include IBM, and extends its value to the GSA and the European Commission SME Instrument. More information can be found at www.correlata.com and @Correlata_.

media@Correlata.com