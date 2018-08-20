Log in
Corridor : Named a Top 100 Global Learning Organization for CHEX eLearning Platform by ELearning! Media Group

08/20/2018 | 04:25pm CEST

Corridor, the national market leader for revenue cycle, documentation review and business services to the home health and hospice industry, has been recognized for its market leading CHEX eLearning offering by being named to Elearning! Magazine’s list of the top 100 learning organizations in the world.

With over 800 courses and robust LMS features delivered as an easy, “turn-key” solution, Corridor’s CHEX eLearning platform offers critical annual mandatory and compliance training to hundreds of home health and hospice organizations and tens of thousands of learners. The Elearning! Media Group’s prestigious award recognizes global learning organizations for innovation, collaboration and a learning culture that drives performance.

Peggy Patton, Vice President of Education Services, says, “At Corridor, we purposefully focus on solutions that help keep home health and hospice organizations educated and compliant. CHEX is a centerpiece of our approach to achieving that critical goal. Seeing our team get recognized for their dedication, hard work and accomplishment - and knowing that Corridor is meaningfully contributing to our clients’ success - is very rewarding.”

Corridor delivers its CHEX eLearning offering in strategic partnership with eLogic Learning and their eSSential® LMS platform. “Corridor is the perfect example of excellence in utilizing an LMS to achieve their strategic objective of improving health care professionals. Corridor is very deserving of this recognition!” said Mark Anderson, CEO of eLogic Learning.

The Learning! 100 award winners are an elite team of high performers. From small to large enterprises, this award honors those that push the limits of learning and development, to overachieve by exceeding performance expectations,” says Catherine Upton, Group Publisher, Elearning! Media Group. “Learning is at the core of their success. Every Learning! 100 winner inspires us with their innovation, passion and performance.”

Previous Learning! 100 honorees include T-Mobile, Amazon Web Services, American Heart Association, NASA, Zappos, Salesforce, NASCAR, and Scripps Health.

Click here for the full list of finalists.

About Corridor

Founded in 1989, Corridor is a leading provider of outsourced documentation review, billing, consulting, and education solutions to the home health and hospice industry. Since inception, Corridor has provided business advice and solutions to thousands of clients. Corridor is a portfolio company of HealthEdge Investment Partners (www.healthedgepartners.com). For more information visit www.corridorgroup.com.


© Business Wire 2018
