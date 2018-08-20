Corridor : Named a Top 100 Global Learning Organization for CHEX eLearning Platform by ELearning! Media Group

Corridor, the national market leader for revenue cycle, documentation
review and business services to the home health and hospice industry,
has been recognized for its market leading CHEX eLearning offering by
being named to Elearning! Magazine’s list of the top 100 learning
organizations in the world.
With over 800 courses and robust LMS features delivered as an easy,
“turn-key” solution, Corridor’s CHEX eLearning platform offers critical
annual mandatory and compliance training to hundreds of home health and
hospice organizations and tens of thousands of learners. The Elearning! Media
Group’s prestigious award recognizes global learning organizations for
innovation, collaboration and a learning culture that drives performance.
Peggy Patton, Vice President of Education Services, says, “At Corridor,
we purposefully focus on solutions that help keep home health and
hospice organizations educated and compliant. CHEX is a centerpiece of
our approach to achieving that critical goal. Seeing our team get
recognized for their dedication, hard work and accomplishment - and
knowing that Corridor is meaningfully contributing to our clients’
success - is very rewarding.”
Corridor delivers its CHEX eLearning offering in strategic partnership
with eLogic Learning and their eSSential® LMS platform. “Corridor is the
perfect example of excellence in utilizing an LMS to achieve their
strategic objective of improving health care professionals. Corridor is
very deserving of this recognition!” said Mark Anderson, CEO of eLogic
Learning.
“The Learning! 100 award winners are an elite
team of high performers. From small to large enterprises, this award
honors those that push the limits of learning and development, to
overachieve by exceeding performance expectations,” says Catherine
Upton, Group Publisher, Elearning! Media Group. “Learning is
at the core of their success. Every Learning! 100 winner
inspires us with their innovation, passion and performance.”
Previous Learning! 100 honorees include T-Mobile, Amazon Web
Services, American Heart Association, NASA, Zappos, Salesforce, NASCAR,
and Scripps Health.
Click
here for the full list of finalists.
About Corridor
Founded in 1989, Corridor is a leading provider of outsourced
documentation review, billing, consulting, and education solutions to
the home health and hospice industry. Since inception, Corridor has
provided business advice and solutions to thousands of clients. Corridor
is a portfolio company of HealthEdge Investment Partners (www.healthedgepartners.com).
For more information visit www.corridorgroup.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180820005370/en/