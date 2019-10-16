Corroded pipe led to Philadelphia refinery fire -U.S. Chemical Safety Board

The pipe fitting gave way early on the morning of June 21, releasing more than 3,200 pounds of the highly toxic chemical hydrofluoric acid (HF) into the atmosphere, the CSB said. The metal composition of the pipe, including copper and nickel, also did not meet industry standards, the agency said.

The fire destroyed a key fuel processing unit at the 335,000 barrel-per day refinery, prompted PES to file for bankruptcy a month later and shut down the plant. [nL4N24N318] [nL2N24I120].

Five workers at the refinery required first aid, but no other injuries were reported, the board said.

While the broader pipe system in the destroyed unit had been periodically measured for thickness to detect corrosion, the individual ruptured piece had not been inspected, the CSB said.

After the blast, the thinnest portion of the pipe fitting was found to be half the thickness of a credit card.

The U.S. Chemical Safety Board, which has no regulatory or enforcement power, is authorized under the U.S. Clean Air Act to determine the cause of chemical plant explosions and fires and make recommendations to prevent them in the future.

By Laila Kearney