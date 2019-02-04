Corsair Infrastructure Partners Announces New Fund's Acquisition of Vantage Airport Group

Corsair Infrastructure Partners (“CIP”), the global infrastructure
investment business of Corsair Capital (“Corsair”), today announced that
a new fund established and managed by CIP has closed on the acquisition
of 100% of Vantage Airport Group (“Vantage”) from Gateway Infrastructure
Investments (“Gateway”), another CIP-managed fund.
The new CIP fund is a perpetual partnership with no fixed duration,
capitalized by high-quality long-term institutional investors. The
transaction provides Vantage with a strong and stable ownership
structure, as well as access to capital to pursue a full pipeline of
opportunities in developing, managing, and investing in airports and
related infrastructure worldwide. The acquisition also creates an
attractive realization event for Gateway, which has owned Vantage since
2008.
Hari R. Rajan, Managing Director of Corsair, Head of CIP, and Lead
Director of Vantage said, “We are excited to have created a new
perpetual investment vehicle to hold Vantage. While there is no change
in Vantage’s status as a wholly-owned CIP portfolio company, the new
fund will provide Vantage with superior long-term shareholder alignment,
and will give our investors a platform to deploy significant additional
capital to support Vantage projects. We look forward to our continuing
partnership with the talented team at Vantage as it plays a
market-leading role in the transformation of the airport sector in the
U.S. and beyond.”
George H. Casey, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Vantage said,
“This new fund structure will give us the flexibility and firepower to
pursue any new business opportunities that meet our strategic growth
plans. We are proud of our ongoing relationship with CIP and our
achievements to-date, and look forward, with CIP’s support, to continue
applying our three pillars of People, Performance, and Place to take our
business to the next level.”
About Vantage Airport Group
Vantage Airport Group is a privately held airport developer, manager,
and investor with a history at more than 30 airports around the world.
The company’s current network comprises 10 airports, ranging from small
destinations to large capital cities in Canada, the U.S., Jamaica, The
Bahamas and Cyprus. Vantage’s portfolio includes two major projects in
New York: the redevelopment and management of Terminal B at LaGuardia
Airport, and the company’s partnership with Jet Blue Airways in the
planned redevelopment and management of Terminals 6 and 7 at JFK
International Airport. Vantage was founded in 1994 as a subsidiary of
Vancouver Airport Authority and is today wholly-owned by funds managed
by Corsair Infrastructure Partners. The company has offices in
Vancouver, New York, Chicago, and Denver.
About Corsair Capital and Corsair Infrastructure Partners
Founded in 1992, Corsair Capital is a leading global specialist
investor. Corsair has a highly regarded private equity platform that has
invested in substantially all of the subsectors of the financial
services industry including wealth & asset management, payments &
financial technology, services, insurance and banking & specialty
finance. Since inception, the firm has led or co-led $8 billion of
private equity investments. The firm also has a global infrastructure
equity sponsorship and investment management business, Corsair
Infrastructure Partners, which was established in 2015 and manages a
$2.9 billion infrastructure fund. More information on Corsair
Infrastructure Partners can be found at www.corsair-infrastructure.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190204005522/en/