Corsair Infrastructure Partners : Announces Transaction Involving DP World Australia

Corsair Infrastructure Partners (“CIP”), the global infrastructure
investment business of Corsair Capital (“Corsair”), today announced that
Gateway Infrastructure Investments (“Gateway”), an investment fund
managed by CIP, as well as several other financial investors, have
entered into agreements to sell their entire stakes in DP World
Australia (Holding) Pty Ltd (“DPWA”) to DP World and new investment
funds managed by CIP. The closing of the transaction is subject to
regulatory approvals.
As a result of this transaction, DP World, the original corporate parent
of DPWA, will hold a majority stake in the company, alongside a
substantial minority investment by CIP-managed funds.
Hari R. Rajan, Managing Director of Corsair and Head of CIP, said, “We
are pleased to have achieved the exit of Gateway’s investment in DPWA,
while maintaining our strong relationship with DP World through our
continued management of a large investment in the company. We believe
this new shareholder structure will further leverage the global
capabilities of DP World and support the continued growth and
development of DPWA’s container terminal and other businesses.”
About DP World Australia
DP World Australia is the leading container terminal stevedore in
Australia, operating in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Fremantle. The
company provides a critical link in the supply chain and focuses on
providing excellent service to shipping lines, importers, exporters and
the broader community, while continuing to strengthen relationships with
governments, port landlords and other important stakeholders.
About Corsair Capital and Corsair Infrastructure Partners
Founded in 1992, Corsair Capital is a leading global specialist
investor. Corsair has a highly regarded private equity platform that has
invested in substantially all of the subsectors of the financial
services industry including wealth & asset management, payments &
financial technology, services, insurance and banking & specialty
finance. Since inception, the firm has led or co-led $8 billion of
private equity investments. The firm also has a global infrastructure
equity sponsorship and investment management business, Corsair
Infrastructure Partners, which was established in 2015 and manages a
$2.9 billion infrastructure fund. More information on Corsair
Infrastructure Partners can be found at www.corsair-infrastructure.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190122006038/en/