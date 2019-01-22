Log in
Corsair Infrastructure Partners : Announces Transaction Involving DP World Australia

01/22/2019 | 11:37pm EST

CIP-managed Gateway fund sells investment in DPWA to DP World and new investment funds managed by CIP

Corsair Infrastructure Partners (“CIP”), the global infrastructure investment business of Corsair Capital (“Corsair”), today announced that Gateway Infrastructure Investments (“Gateway”), an investment fund managed by CIP, as well as several other financial investors, have entered into agreements to sell their entire stakes in DP World Australia (Holding) Pty Ltd (“DPWA”) to DP World and new investment funds managed by CIP. The closing of the transaction is subject to regulatory approvals.

As a result of this transaction, DP World, the original corporate parent of DPWA, will hold a majority stake in the company, alongside a substantial minority investment by CIP-managed funds.

Hari R. Rajan, Managing Director of Corsair and Head of CIP, said, “We are pleased to have achieved the exit of Gateway’s investment in DPWA, while maintaining our strong relationship with DP World through our continued management of a large investment in the company. We believe this new shareholder structure will further leverage the global capabilities of DP World and support the continued growth and development of DPWA’s container terminal and other businesses.”

About DP World Australia

DP World Australia is the leading container terminal stevedore in Australia, operating in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Fremantle. The company provides a critical link in the supply chain and focuses on providing excellent service to shipping lines, importers, exporters and the broader community, while continuing to strengthen relationships with governments, port landlords and other important stakeholders.

About Corsair Capital and Corsair Infrastructure Partners

Founded in 1992, Corsair Capital is a leading global specialist investor. Corsair has a highly regarded private equity platform that has invested in substantially all of the subsectors of the financial services industry including wealth & asset management, payments & financial technology, services, insurance and banking & specialty finance. Since inception, the firm has led or co-led $8 billion of private equity investments. The firm also has a global infrastructure equity sponsorship and investment management business, Corsair Infrastructure Partners, which was established in 2015 and manages a $2.9 billion infrastructure fund. More information on Corsair Infrastructure Partners can be found at www.corsair-infrastructure.com.


© Business Wire 2019
