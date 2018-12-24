Cortez Masto: Americans Deserve Better Than Uncertainty & Disruption of Trump Shutdown

December 23, 2018

Las Vegas, Nev. - U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) released the following statement on the continued partial government shutdown triggered by President Trump. On Saturday, Senator Cortez Masto announced that she will donate her salary to a Nevada charity for every day of the Trump shutdown.

'Across Nevada, families are coming together to celebrate the holidays. Americans deserve better than the uncertainty and disruption of the Trump shutdown. They deserve a government that puts their interests first and works together to find solutions to their challenges. One of those bipartisan solutions that already passed the Senate this week funded the government and provided funding for border security. Sadly, this President caved to the demands of his rightwing critics and put partisan politics above the best interests of Americans by triggering a partial government shutdown. I'm continuing to fight for Nevadans who expect common sense from their government and for a bipartisan solution that ends the Trump shutdown.'