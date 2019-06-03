Corvias : Employee Chosen as GreenBiz 30 Under 30 Honoree

Corvias, a national leader in developing, financing, and managing
infrastructure assets for their public partners, today announced that
Guillermo Peralta, Corvias employee and LEED Green Associate, has been
selected as one of GreenBiz’s 30 Under 30 honorees.
The honorees were nominated by GreenBiz readers around the world and
selected by the GreenBiz editorial team from among hundreds of
submissions. They represent a group of inspiring young leaders who are
successfully demonstrating the promise of sustainability within their
everyday work and conquering some of the toughest sustainability
challenges in business. Despite the differences in their industries and
sectors, these young leaders are driving the change our world needs.
“I am honored to have been chosen as one of GreenBiz’s 2019 30 Under 30
honorees,” said Peralta. “Since joining the Corvias Partnership
Development team in 2016, I have had the privilege of working across our
higher education, municipalities and federal government partnerships to
develop, finance, and implement Corvias’ renewable energy programs and
large-scale utilities platforms, among others. While challenging, it is
a job that I find incredibly rewarding.”
Peralta’s commitment to his work and the organization’s partners is
evident in his ability to think outside the box and approach every
obstacle with an open mind and creative perspective.
“Innovation in the energy sector is key if we are to maximize our
operations and solve our partners’ challenges effectively for the
benefit of the communities we work with,” stated Peralta. “We strive to
apply Corvias’ deep experience in the energy and utilities sector in new
and innovative ways that bring forth the best solutions and value to our
current and future partnerships.”
“The 2019 class of 30 Under 30 represents a rich diversity of genders,
ethnic backgrounds, industries, and professional roles across the
private and public sector. Their perspectives are creative and their
approaches offer lessons for sustainability professionals at any stage
of their career,” said GreenBiz Group editorial director Heather Clancy.
"It’s inspiring to consider what they have already achieved during the
first decade of their careers, and we’re eager to see what they
accomplish next.”
Peralta is one of thirty individuals to receive GreenBiz’s distinguished
2019 sustainability accolade. To read his 30 Under 30 feature, please
visit: https://www.greenbiz.com/30under30
About Corvias
As a privately-owned company headquartered in East Greenwich, RI,
Corvias partners with higher education and government institutions
nationwide to solve their most essential systemic problems and create
long-term, sustainable value through our unique approach to partnership.
Corvias pursues the kinds of partnerships that materially and
sustainably improve the quality of life for the people who call our
communities home, purposefully choosing to partner with organizations
who share our values and whose mission is to serve as the foundational
blocks, or pillars, of our nation. To learn more, please visit: www.corvias.com
About GreenBiz Group
GreenBiz Group is the leading media and events company at the
intersection of business, sustainability and innovation. We view climate
change and other global environmental challenges as existential threats
to business and society, as well as significant opportunities. We help
our audiences — large and small companies, utilities, government
agencies and others — navigate the emerging technologies, business
practices, policies and societal expectations they need to know to
succeed. We achieve this through media, events, research and a
membership network of corporate sustainability professionals. www.greenbiz.com
