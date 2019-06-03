Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Corvias : Employee Chosen as GreenBiz 30 Under 30 Honoree

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/03/2019 | 04:26pm EDT

Corvias, a national leader in developing, financing, and managing infrastructure assets for their public partners, today announced that Guillermo Peralta, Corvias employee and LEED Green Associate, has been selected as one of GreenBiz’s 30 Under 30 honorees.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190603005809/en/

GreenBiz 30 Under 30 honoree and Corvias employee, Guillermo Peralta (Photo: Business Wire)

GreenBiz 30 Under 30 honoree and Corvias employee, Guillermo Peralta (Photo: Business Wire)

The honorees were nominated by GreenBiz readers around the world and selected by the GreenBiz editorial team from among hundreds of submissions. They represent a group of inspiring young leaders who are successfully demonstrating the promise of sustainability within their everyday work and conquering some of the toughest sustainability challenges in business. Despite the differences in their industries and sectors, these young leaders are driving the change our world needs.

“I am honored to have been chosen as one of GreenBiz’s 2019 30 Under 30 honorees,” said Peralta. “Since joining the Corvias Partnership Development team in 2016, I have had the privilege of working across our higher education, municipalities and federal government partnerships to develop, finance, and implement Corvias’ renewable energy programs and large-scale utilities platforms, among others. While challenging, it is a job that I find incredibly rewarding.”

Peralta’s commitment to his work and the organization’s partners is evident in his ability to think outside the box and approach every obstacle with an open mind and creative perspective.

“Innovation in the energy sector is key if we are to maximize our operations and solve our partners’ challenges effectively for the benefit of the communities we work with,” stated Peralta. “We strive to apply Corvias’ deep experience in the energy and utilities sector in new and innovative ways that bring forth the best solutions and value to our current and future partnerships.”

“The 2019 class of 30 Under 30 represents a rich diversity of genders, ethnic backgrounds, industries, and professional roles across the private and public sector. Their perspectives are creative and their approaches offer lessons for sustainability professionals at any stage of their career,” said GreenBiz Group editorial director Heather Clancy. "It’s inspiring to consider what they have already achieved during the first decade of their careers, and we’re eager to see what they accomplish next.”

Peralta is one of thirty individuals to receive GreenBiz’s distinguished 2019 sustainability accolade. To read his 30 Under 30 feature, please visit: https://www.greenbiz.com/30under30

About Corvias

As a privately-owned company headquartered in East Greenwich, RI, Corvias partners with higher education and government institutions nationwide to solve their most essential systemic problems and create long-term, sustainable value through our unique approach to partnership. Corvias pursues the kinds of partnerships that materially and sustainably improve the quality of life for the people who call our communities home, purposefully choosing to partner with organizations who share our values and whose mission is to serve as the foundational blocks, or pillars, of our nation. To learn more, please visit: www.corvias.com

About GreenBiz Group

GreenBiz Group is the leading media and events company at the intersection of business, sustainability and innovation. We view climate change and other global environmental challenges as existential threats to business and society, as well as significant opportunities. We help our audiences — large and small companies, utilities, government agencies and others — navigate the emerging technologies, business practices, policies and societal expectations they need to know to succeed. We achieve this through media, events, research and a membership network of corporate sustainability professionals. www.greenbiz.com


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:51pEVELO BIOSCIENCES, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
04:51pXBIOTECH INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:51pBLACKSKY : Awarded NRO Contract for Commercial Imagery to Support U.S. Government Mission Needs
BU
04:50pALEXCO RESOURCE : IIROC Trading Halt - AXR
AQ
04:50pINFINERA CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:49pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Orchard Therapeutics Reports 9M Share Common Stock Offering
PU
04:49pOANDO : Federal High Court of Lagos Grants Oando PLC's Group Chief Executive and Deputy Group Chief Executive an Injunction Restraining the Securities & Exchange Commission from Executing Sanctions
PU
04:49pSCHOLAR ROCK REPORTS FINAL RESULTS FROM PHASE 1 TRIAL OF SRK-015 IN VOLUNTEERS : Was Well Tolerated, Showed 'robust and durable target engagement by SRK-015'
PU
04:49pGCI LIBERTY : supports Camp Fire Alaska's rural programs across the state
PU
04:48pFORESCOUT TECHNOLOGIES, INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION : Infineon revs up auto business with $10 billion Cypress deal
2KIER GROUP PLC : KIER : profit warning, rising debt doubts trigger share slump
3NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : EXCLUSIVE: FCA discusses improved Renault merger bid to win French backing
4AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : EXCLUSIVE: U.S. set to grant tentative approval to American, Qantas venture - source..
5LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : Sephora to shut U.S. stores for diversity trainin..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About