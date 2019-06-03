Corvias : Employee Chosen as GreenBiz 30 Under 30 Honoree

Corvias, a national leader in developing, financing, and managing infrastructure assets for their public partners, today announced that Guillermo Peralta, Corvias employee and LEED Green Associate, has been selected as one of GreenBiz’s 30 Under 30 honorees.

The honorees were nominated by GreenBiz readers around the world and selected by the GreenBiz editorial team from among hundreds of submissions. They represent a group of inspiring young leaders who are successfully demonstrating the promise of sustainability within their everyday work and conquering some of the toughest sustainability challenges in business. Despite the differences in their industries and sectors, these young leaders are driving the change our world needs.

“I am honored to have been chosen as one of GreenBiz’s 2019 30 Under 30 honorees,” said Peralta. “Since joining the Corvias Partnership Development team in 2016, I have had the privilege of working across our higher education, municipalities and federal government partnerships to develop, finance, and implement Corvias’ renewable energy programs and large-scale utilities platforms, among others. While challenging, it is a job that I find incredibly rewarding.”

Peralta’s commitment to his work and the organization’s partners is evident in his ability to think outside the box and approach every obstacle with an open mind and creative perspective.

“Innovation in the energy sector is key if we are to maximize our operations and solve our partners’ challenges effectively for the benefit of the communities we work with,” stated Peralta. “We strive to apply Corvias’ deep experience in the energy and utilities sector in new and innovative ways that bring forth the best solutions and value to our current and future partnerships.”

“The 2019 class of 30 Under 30 represents a rich diversity of genders, ethnic backgrounds, industries, and professional roles across the private and public sector. Their perspectives are creative and their approaches offer lessons for sustainability professionals at any stage of their career,” said GreenBiz Group editorial director Heather Clancy. "It’s inspiring to consider what they have already achieved during the first decade of their careers, and we’re eager to see what they accomplish next.”

Peralta is one of thirty individuals to receive GreenBiz’s distinguished 2019 sustainability accolade. To read his 30 Under 30 feature, please visit: https://www.greenbiz.com/30under30

About Corvias

As a privately-owned company headquartered in East Greenwich, RI, Corvias partners with higher education and government institutions nationwide to solve their most essential systemic problems and create long-term, sustainable value through our unique approach to partnership. Corvias pursues the kinds of partnerships that materially and sustainably improve the quality of life for the people who call our communities home, purposefully choosing to partner with organizations who share our values and whose mission is to serve as the foundational blocks, or pillars, of our nation. To learn more, please visit: www.corvias.com

About GreenBiz Group

GreenBiz Group is the leading media and events company at the intersection of business, sustainability and innovation. We view climate change and other global environmental challenges as existential threats to business and society, as well as significant opportunities. We help our audiences — large and small companies, utilities, government agencies and others — navigate the emerging technologies, business practices, policies and societal expectations they need to know to succeed. We achieve this through media, events, research and a membership network of corporate sustainability professionals. www.greenbiz.com

