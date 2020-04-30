Corvias Foundation : Awards $500,000 in Scholarships to 12 Military-Connected Students

Scholarships mark the 15th consecutive year of supporting military children’s higher education aspirations

Corvias Foundation, a private foundation founded by Corvias CEO John Picerne to support education opportunities for military families, today announced it has awarded college scholarships worth up to $50,000 each to 12 high school seniors. The 12 scholarship recipients are military children located across eight Corvias-managed installations and who share a goal of making a positive impact in their community and world. These scholarships mark the 15th class of Corvias Foundation scholarship recipients, each of whom will be attending a four-year institution of their choice.

Recipients of the 15th annual Corvias Foundation college scholarship award will be studying a wide variety of topics such as engineering, nursing, and international business, at a number of different colleges and universities located across the country. Students receive scholarships in the amount of up to $12,500 per year for four years to pursue their secondary education. (Photo: Business Wire)

“A major part of our mission is to provide deserving children of active duty service members with the financial resources needed to achieve their academic goals,” said Maria Montalvo, executive director of Corvias Foundation. “In these uncertain times, state budgets and, subsequently, state school finances are being affected by current circumstances. We are grateful we can continue to support these outstanding scholars and their many aspirations.”

The scholarships provide the recipients with dependable and recurring financial assistance for each of the scholars’ four years of study. Students receive scholarships in the amount of up to $12,500 per year for four years to pursue their secondary education at colleges and universities around the country.

“Winning this award is a blessing during a time when a little uplifting is needed,” said scholarship recipient Thedy Legros. “I would like to thank my parents, teachers and the Corvias Foundation for believing in me. This award will help me accomplish my engineering career goals and use my education to create advanced technologies to help solve problems that are important to society.”

Recipients will also receive beyond-the-dollar support, including a dedicated network of fellow scholars and Corvias professionals, conference and internship opportunities, and mentoring, to encourage both academic and professional success.

“Each of our new scholars represent a committed and exceptional student who has gone above and beyond in his or her academic and community life in spite of the challenges that surround a military family lifestyle,” said Picerne. “They are outstanding young men and women who have big dreams and goals, and I look forward to witnessing their journeys.”

Since 2006, Corvias Foundation has awarded nearly $14 million to military children, spouses, and children of Corvias employees across 13 Army and Air Force installations. The group of students selected for this year’s scholarship will be studying a wide variety of topics such as engineering, nursing, and international business, at a number of different colleges and universities located across the country.

Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland

Thedy Legros of Aberdeen High School volunteers extensively in his community, including at Tabatha's House and Harford Glenn. He is co-captain of the varsity basketball team and an Honors Scholar with distinction. Thedy plans to attend Penn State University, University Park and become a computer engineer. His goal is to start a company that brings creativity and innovation to help society.

Edwards Air Force Base, California

Alyssa McKay is graduating from Desert Junior-Senior High School in the top 10% of her class. She is a distinguished member of various organizations including the National Honor Society, California Scholarship Foundation, Kitty Hawk National Honor Society, and the Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps. Alyssa spends time volunteering at the local animal rescue center, as a tutor at her school and also participates in community environmental cleanup events. Alyssa plans to attend Maryville College to study secondary education and hopes to improve student education as a teacher.

Eglin Air Force Base, Florida

Juan Carlos Herrera, Jr. is a student at Navarre High School where he is also enrolled in college level classes at Pensacola State College. He volunteers at his local church and stays active by playing soccer and working on cars with his father. Juan Carlos plans to attend the University of South Alabama to study mechanical engineering, as his goal is to become an automotive engineer.

Fort Bragg, North Carolina

Graduating from Overhills High School, Alexis Lillard is actively involved in her community. She participates in a peer tutoring program where she tutors special education students. She is also captain of her volleyball team and a member of Beta Club and Future Business Leaders of America. Alexis plans on attending the University of Tennessee to study political science. Her dream is to attend law school and become a litigation attorney to advocate for citizens affected by injustices.

Cutter Clayton-Delgado of Western Harnett High School is ranked first in class. He plans to attend North Carolina State University and has been accepted into its School of Engineering and the school’s Honors Program. He is Senior Class President and founder of the Blankets for Boomers project, which collects new blankets for nursing home residents. He volunteers with projects for military veterans and non-profits such as local food pantries. Ultimately, his goals are to own and operate an engineering firm and to continue to mentor students in his community.

Frizelle Mumbua of Robert G Cole High School is the President of the Spanish Honor Society, Secretary of National English Honor Society, Vice-President of Student Council, Treasurer of the Senior Class, and 1SGT in JROTC. Frizelle will be attending East Carolina University to pursue a degree in nursing to help her fulfill her dream of providing medical care to those in need, specifically in developing countries.

Juan Vallejo attends Pinecrest High School and is an active volunteer through the National Honor Society and through the Pinecrest football team. He currently waits tables at a local restaurant and provides Spanish-to-English translations for social services and medical practices. Juan plans to major in the STEM field at Duke University with the goal of performing research in sustainable energy innovations.

Psalm Delaney of Pine Forest High School is a student-athlete competing at the regional level in Cross-Country and track. She is in the top 5% of her class and plans to attend Colorado College where she will study environmental science and journalism to gain the skills and knowledge needed to make change in the world’s shortage of clean water for all.

Fort Meade, Maryland

Alexia Denogean attends Meade High School and frequently volunteers at her church, local middle school, and local thrift shop. She is also involved in soccer, key club, and AVID leadership club, where she earned an AVID cord. Alexia plans to attend California State University, Long Beach to pursue a degree in psychology. Her ultimate goal is to earn her Doctorate in psychology and educate youth and adults about mental health, as well as provide assistance to disadvantaged demographics who experience mental distress.

Fort Riley, Kansas

Payton Day from Manhattan High School is very involved in her community. She plays a number of sports and is a member of several clubs including Future Farmers of America, Kansas Envirothon, Kansas EcoMeet, and Skills USA. She is also involved with her church’s youth group. Payton plans to attend Kansas State University this fall to study park management and conservation, with a dream to help preserve our national parks.

Fort Rucker, Alabama

Samantha Kepple of Enterprise High School enjoys a challenging academic schedule and gives to her community as often as she can. She excels in her classes and also participates in her school's band and art programs. Samantha plans to attend the University of Florida to study pre-med, with the goal of becoming a pediatric oncologist.

Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina

Isabelle Galadriel Richards will be graduating from Eastern Wayne High School. Isabelle competes in pageants, is a member of her school band, tutors students in math, works part-time, and is the Vice President of the Student-2-Student program at her school. She plans to attend the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill and major in international business. Her goal is to work at the World Economic Forum and be involved in humanitarian efforts around the world.

