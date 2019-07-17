Corvias Foundation : Celebrates 2019 College Scholarship Class At Annual Awards Ceremony

Corvias Foundation, a private charitable foundation dedicated to increasing opportunities for military families, recently invited the 13 recipients of the 2019 Corvias Foundation college scholarship class to Boston for an awards ceremony and orientation to recognize their accomplishments and prepare them for college life. The scholarships were awarded based on merit and need and given to eleven military children and two children of Corvias employees.

John Picerne (top row, center), Founder of Corvias Foundation, surrounded by recipients of the college scholarship, including both new scholars and recent graduates.

The orientation provided students with key information to help them transition into the routine of higher education and life at college. Topics included financial independence, health and nutrition, professionalism, leadership, dorm life, time management and academic advising. Addition subjects were offered to the eleven military children students about the resources that are available to them as military dependents. Recent graduates of the program were also present at the orientation and provided the new scholars with peer mentoring. The graduates additionally received professional development guidance to help them transition into new careers.

“The transition to college life can be difficult for many students and at the Corvias Foundation we see it as our mission to work with our scholars to help them succeed and flourish in their academic and professional lives,” said Maria Montalvo, Executive Director at Corvias Foundation. “One of the main goals of the orientation is to make sure the recipients know we are there as a resource for them to use throughout their college experience beyond the financial scholarship.”

The awards, held at the Hotel Commonwealth, consisted of a luncheon and ceremony, during which the recipients were celebrated for receiving Corvias Foundation’s prestigious four-year college scholarship. The occasion further recognized the graduating college seniors who were recipients of the 2015 scholarships. Speakers at the event included Bill Kahn, professor of Management and Organizations at Boston University, Chelsea Williams, Founder and CEO of College Code, and Nancy Hunter Denny, professional speaker and leadership trainer.

“It is our priority to ensure that our scholars feel celebrated for all of their achievements,” said John G. Picerne, Founder of Corvias Foundation. “They have worked tremendously hard to get to where they are today and should feel proud of all they have accomplished. We are honored to be able to take this time to recognize each of them individually.”

Since 2006, Corvias Foundation has awarded more than 428 scholarships, or nearly $9 million, to military children, spouses, and children of Corvias employees across 13 Army and Air Force installations.

About Corvias Foundation

Corvias Foundation is committed to inspiring students, college and university campuses, and military families to reach higher. Founded in 2006 as “Our Family for Families First Foundation,” our work increases access to educational, internship, mentoring, and volunteer opportunities so that those we touch are empowered to pursue their dreams and to make a greater impact in service to their communities and their nation. We strive to create ever-increasing opportunities by providing the resources and networks needed to help our scholars and partners surpass their goals. We achieve this through a commitment to education, community engagement and high-impact charitable giving. To learn more, please visit: corviasfoundation.org.

