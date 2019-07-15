Corvias Foundation : Honored by Red Sox Foundation

Corvias Foundation, a private charitable foundation dedicated to increasing opportunities for military families, was honored on-field by Bekah Salwasser, Executive Director of the Red Sox Foundation, at the Boston Red Sox game on July 12 for providing 10 years of support and more than $250,000 in donations to the team’s charity organization. As the official charity of the Boston Red Sox, the Red Sox Foundation works to make a difference in the lives of children, veterans, families and communities in need throughout New England.

Surrounded by the recent Corvias Foundation college scholarship recipients stands (from left to right) John Picerne, Founder of Corvias Foundation, Maria Montalvo, Executive Director of Corvias Foundation, and Bekah Salwasser, Executive Director of the Red Sox Foundation. Salwasser presented Picerne with a personalized jersey at the July 12th Red Sox game in recognition of Corvias Foundation’s 10 years of support and more than $250,000 in donations to the Red Sox Foundation. (Photo Credit: Dan Vaillancourt)

“It has been a privilege to work with such an amazing organization,” said John G. Picerne, Founder of Corvias Foundation. “Like us, they understand the importance of supporting military families in ways that go beyond the dollar and utilizing their platform to bring awareness to the cause. We could not be happier to mark a decade of Corvias Foundation’s support of the Red Sox Foundation.”

Corvias Foundation first became involved with the sports organization when the Red Sox Foundation was planning the first Run to Home Base, an event that supports efforts to aid veterans, service members and their families through world-class clinical care, wellness, education and research.

“We were thrilled to start working with the Red Sox Foundation to help support their cause,” said Maria Montalvo, Executive Director at Corvias Foundation. “In addition to our financial support, Corvias Foundation created an annual ‘shadow run’ with military members serving in Iraq or Afghanistan, allowing them to run across home base while serving their countries so far away. We have partnered with the Red Sox Foundation to send care packages abroad, as well. We look forward to continuing our support of such a great and like-minded organization.”

Also recognized at the game were the 13 new student recipients of the Corvias Foundation college scholarship and several graduates of the program. The students were brought onto the field in recognition of their status as military dependents as well as for their achievement of receiving the prestigious scholarship. Following the game, the recipients and their family members, as well as alumni of the scholarship program and board members of Corvias Foundation, spent the following Saturday volunteering with the Red Sox Foundation and the Red Sox wives at the Boston Healthcare for the Homeless facility.

About Corvias Foundation

Corvias Foundation is committed to inspiring students, college and university campuses, and military families to reach higher. Founded in 2006 as “Our Family for Families First Foundation,” our work increases access to educational, internship, mentoring, and volunteer opportunities so that those we touch are empowered to pursue their dreams and to make a greater impact in service to their communities and their nation. We strive to create ever-increasing opportunities by providing the resources and networks needed to help our scholars and partners surpass their goals. We achieve this through a commitment to education, community engagement and high-impact charitable giving. To learn more, please visit: corviasfoundation.org.

