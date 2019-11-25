Corvias : Gives Thanks to Military Families Across Portfolio

Events and Programs Planned for Military Families in Honor of Thanksgiving

Corvias, a long-term solutions and management partner to the U.S. military, will provide residents this week with a variety of on-base opportunities to enjoy the Thanksgiving holiday across its portfolio of 13 installations nationwide as a way of showing its thanks to military families at this special time of the year.

Corvias employees, pictured here, present the Rhode Island National Guard with gift cards to purchase food for this Thanksgiving holiday. (Photo: Business Wire)

“The holiday season is upon us and Corvias is taking the opportunity to give thanks to our residents and military families across the country,” said John Picerne, founder of Corvias and Corvias Foundation. “As a housing partner with the military, Corvias prioritizes community year-round and especially during the holidays, from coast-to-coast, Eielson Air Force base in Alaska to Fort Polk in Louisiana.”

Military housing community events include:

Organizing and assembling care packages for deployed service members.

Hosting Thanksgiving dinner for single and unaccompanied soldiers and providing active-duty service members with food baskets.

Turkey giveaways and food drives.

Breakfast on-the-go, movie nights, pizza parties and more across all 13 military installations.

Special events, such as the annual Barn Bash and Pumpkin Smash at Rick’s Place, a 50-acre veteran and military family park near Fort Bragg, and a pig roast, complete with food and fun, at Fort Polk.

Corvias employees are collecting money to purchase gift cards for Rhode Island National Guard service members, as well as, collecting food to make food baskets.

The Corvias culture fosters a caring partnership and the Corvias Foundation, established in 2006, supports this mission by providing families of those who serve in the military with annual scholarships awarded to children and spouses.

The Foundation has awarded more than 430 scholarships, or nearly $14 million, to military children, spouses, and children of Corvias employees to show its gratitude to the men and women of the armed services and their families.

Corvias has continuously showed its gratitude towards its residents with the launch of The Corvias Commitment™ in February and the announcement of a $325 million capital investment into its military portfolio in September. These programs aim to improve responsiveness and communication and offering excellent service for residents. Corvias’ capital investment will continue to fund improvements in service, as well as modernization and renovations to homes across its military properties.

About Corvias

As a privately-owned company headquartered in East Greenwich, RI, Corvias partners with higher education and government institutions nationwide to solve their most essential systemic problems and create long-term, sustainable value through our unique approach to partnership. Corvias pursues the kinds of partnerships that materially and sustainably improve the quality of life for the people who call our communities home, purposefully choosing to partner with organizations who share our values and whose mission is to serve as the foundational blocks, or pillars, of our nation. To learn more, please visit: www.corvias.com

