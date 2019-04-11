Corvias : Higher Education Expert Speaks About Keys to Successful Public-Private Partnerships

Corvias Strategist and Boston University Professor Team Up to Help College and University Leaders Think Big and Deliver Even Bigger

Corvias, a national leader in developing, financing, and managing infrastructure assets for their higher education partners, today announced that Corvias strategist Shawn Kerachsky will be speaking at the 2019 National Conference on Trusteeship, the flagship annual event for the Association of Governing Boards of Universities and Colleges (AGB).

On Monday, April 15, in Orlando, FL, Kerachsky will address session attendees for a talk entitled, “Public Private Partnerships: Successful Board Engagement in This Big Decision.” Kerachsky will be accompanied by fellow speaker William Kahn, professor of organizational behavior at Boston University’s Questrom School of Business. Both speakers will discuss the decision-making dynamic faced by higher education leadership nationwide as they balance competing priorities: mounting fiscal pressures while simultaneously needing to make significant investments in physical infrastructure.

“Changing business models for higher education—such as moving beyond conventional methods of making capital improvements on campuses—can be daunting but when done right, the long-term benefits can be substantial and game-changing,” said Shawn Kerachsky, Partner Development Strategist at Corvias. “In our talk at the National Conference, we will look at approaching change through the prism of risk to help our education partners boldly engage the institution’s leadership and board members early and often to bring about a successful public-private partnership journey.”

Corvias has an established track record of forging beneficial partnerships with world-class colleges and universities including Purdue University, University of Notre Dame, Georgia State University and Howard University. For each of its growing number of higher education partnerships, Corvias is a powerful enabler of progress, helping academic institutions to stay competitive, community-oriented and deliver on their missions of academic advancement.

“Success begins by not fixating on a short-term spot problem, such as a partial renovation project, and instead looking holistically as part of a long-term capital asset management strategy,” said Kerachsky. “Corvias enables college and university partners to enhance the student experience thereby sustaining and growing funding sources while retaining ownership. We engage in a true public-private partnership that enables the institution to address the immediate need while establishing a vision for what they want to become.”

The AGB’s National Conference on Trusteeship brings governing board members together with leading thinkers, policymakers, innovators and influencers in a collaborative forum to help higher education leaders better navigate through change. More information about the National Conference can be found here: https://agb.org/2019-conference-trusteeship-/

About Corvias

As a privately-owned company headquartered in East Greenwich, RI, Corvias partners with higher education and government institutions nationwide to solve their most essential systemic problems and create long-term, sustainable value through our unique approach to partnership. Corvias pursues the kinds of partnerships that materially and sustainably improve the quality of life for the people who call our communities home, purposefully choosing to partner with organizations who share our values and whose mission is to serve as the foundational blocks, or pillars, of our nation. To learn more, please visit: www.corvias.com

