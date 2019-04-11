Corvias : Higher Education Expert Speaks About Keys to Successful Public-Private Partnerships

Corvias,
a national leader in developing, financing, and managing infrastructure
assets for their higher education partners, today announced that Corvias
strategist Shawn Kerachsky will be speaking at the 2019 National
Conference on Trusteeship, the flagship annual event for the Association
of Governing Boards of Universities and Colleges (AGB).
Corvias strategist Shawn Kerachsky will speak at the 2019 National Conference on Trusteeship in Orlando. (Photo: Business Wire)
On Monday, April 15, in Orlando, FL, Kerachsky will address session
attendees for a talk entitled, “Public Private Partnerships: Successful
Board Engagement in This Big Decision.” Kerachsky will be accompanied by
fellow speaker William Kahn, professor of organizational behavior at
Boston University’s Questrom School of Business. Both speakers will
discuss the decision-making dynamic faced by higher education leadership
nationwide as they balance competing priorities: mounting fiscal
pressures while simultaneously needing to make significant investments
in physical infrastructure.
“Changing business models for higher education—such as moving beyond
conventional methods of making capital improvements on campuses—can be
daunting but when done right, the long-term benefits can be substantial
and game-changing,” said Shawn Kerachsky, Partner Development Strategist
at Corvias. “In our talk at the National Conference, we will look at
approaching change through the prism of risk to help our education
partners boldly engage the institution’s leadership and board members
early and often to bring about a successful public-private partnership
journey.”
Corvias has an established track record of forging beneficial
partnerships with world-class colleges and universities including Purdue
University, University of Notre Dame, Georgia State University and
Howard University. For each of its growing number of higher education
partnerships, Corvias is a powerful enabler of progress, helping
academic institutions to stay competitive, community-oriented and
deliver on their missions of academic advancement.
“Success begins by not fixating on a short-term spot problem, such as a
partial renovation project, and instead looking holistically as part of
a long-term capital asset management strategy,” said Kerachsky. “Corvias
enables college and university partners to enhance the student
experience thereby sustaining and growing funding sources while
retaining ownership. We engage in a true public-private partnership that
enables the institution to address the immediate need while establishing
a vision for what they want to become.”
The AGB’s National Conference on Trusteeship brings governing board
members together with leading thinkers, policymakers, innovators and
influencers in a collaborative forum to help higher education leaders
better navigate through change. More information about the National
Conference can be found here: https://agb.org/2019-conference-trusteeship-/
About Corvias
As a privately-owned company headquartered in
East Greenwich, RI, Corvias partners with higher education and
government institutions nationwide to solve their most essential
systemic problems and create long-term, sustainable value through our
unique approach to partnership. Corvias pursues the kinds of
partnerships that materially and sustainably improve the quality of life
for the people who call our communities home, purposefully choosing to
partner with organizations who share our values and whose mission is to
serve as the foundational blocks, or pillars, of our nation. To learn
more, please visit: www.corvias.com
