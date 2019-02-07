Corvias Launches the Corvias Commitment™: Improve Resident Experience

To better serve its residents, Corvias has initiated a number of new
efforts to improve service and support for service members who choose to
live in a Corvias-managed Army or Air Force installation residence.
Corvias has established The Corvias Commitment™, which is designed to
improve its responsiveness, communication and commitment to excellent
resident services across its military housing portfolio and expanding to
its other partnerships.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190207005939/en/
The Corvias Commitment. At the heart of our constant drive to satisfy residents: a series of commitments that set the standard for how we work on your behalf.
“We are listening to our residents, and have identified specific ways to
be better,” said John Picerne, Founder of Corvias. “When we entered the
military housing market almost 20 years ago, it was with deep commitment
and pride in taking care of our service members and families, and that
remains true today, for the hundreds of Corvias employees, including
many veterans and military spouses who provide our housing services.”
Corvias partners with the U.S. Air Force and Army across 13
installations to operate and maintain on-base housing as part of the
Military Housing Privatization Initiative, which was established in 1996
to provide service members and their families dramatically improved
housing. To date, Corvias has renovated more than 16,000 homes and built
more than 9,500 new homes.
“We have significantly more work to do, especially to operate a wide
range of homes, some built as early as 1928, and to do so in accordance
with modern standards and expectations, and to work within a fixed fee
structure to fund future improvements,” Picerne added. “Last year, we
began a comprehensive internal review and while that continues today, we
see areas ripe for change now.”
Specifically, Corvias has recently:
-
Launched The Corvias Commitment™, a set of resident-focused
commitments to provide hassle-free communication, timely response, and
satisfaction for our valued residents.
-
Recommitted our employees to providing a gold level standard of
customer service to achieve the highest level of resident satisfaction
and to enable and empower our employees to identify and remove
barriers that prevent them from providing excellence service.
-
Expanded the methods in which residents can provide feedback and
initiate service requests, so that there are options within the
installation with Corvias leadership.
-
Engaged a leading global consulting firm to review Corvias’ practices
and procedures and make any necessary recommendations for improvement.
-
Improved direct connectivity within our military communities through
the hiring of additional resident-focused specialists and localized
resources.
-
Initiated Advocacy Groups at each of our installations, comprised of
residents and other stakeholders who have input and understanding
about their housing program.
Across its military housing portfolio, Corvias is identifying ways to
reduce expenses – without sacrificing resident service – with savings
allocated to a reserve account that can be directed by its partnerships
to fund future improvements, including new construction and renovations.
At Fort Polk, Corvias installed energy upgrades that will save $1.5
million per year, more than $40 million throughout the life of its
partnership. The savings will fund the renovation of more than 1,500
homes at Fort Polk between now and 2025.
Corvias also utilizes town halls, focus groups, surveys, interactive
customer evaluation systems and direct connectivity with our residents
to enable input and feedback which is used to shape how we serve.
About Corvias
As a privately-owned company headquartered in
East Greenwich, RI, Corvias currently partners with 35 higher education
and government institutions nationwide to solve their most essential
systemic problems and create long-term, sustainable value through our
unique approach to partnership. Corvias pursues the kinds of
partnerships that materially and sustainably improve the quality of life
for the people who call our communities home, purposefully choosing to
partner with organizations who share our values and whose mission is to
serve as the foundational blocks, or pillars, of our nation. Corvias
Foundation is committed to inspiring students, college and university
campuses, and military families to reach higher, and it has awarded more
than $14 million in scholarships since 2006.
To learn more, please visit: www.corvias.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190207005939/en/