Corvias Launches the Corvias Commitment™: Improve Resident Experience

To better serve its residents, Corvias has initiated a number of new efforts to improve service and support for service members who choose to live in a Corvias-managed Army or Air Force installation residence. Corvias has established The Corvias Commitment™, which is designed to improve its responsiveness, communication and commitment to excellent resident services across its military housing portfolio and expanding to its other partnerships.

“We are listening to our residents, and have identified specific ways to be better,” said John Picerne, Founder of Corvias. “When we entered the military housing market almost 20 years ago, it was with deep commitment and pride in taking care of our service members and families, and that remains true today, for the hundreds of Corvias employees, including many veterans and military spouses who provide our housing services.”

Corvias partners with the U.S. Air Force and Army across 13 installations to operate and maintain on-base housing as part of the Military Housing Privatization Initiative, which was established in 1996 to provide service members and their families dramatically improved housing. To date, Corvias has renovated more than 16,000 homes and built more than 9,500 new homes.

“We have significantly more work to do, especially to operate a wide range of homes, some built as early as 1928, and to do so in accordance with modern standards and expectations, and to work within a fixed fee structure to fund future improvements,” Picerne added. “Last year, we began a comprehensive internal review and while that continues today, we see areas ripe for change now.”

Specifically, Corvias has recently:

Launched The Corvias Commitment™, a set of resident-focused commitments to provide hassle-free communication, timely response, and satisfaction for our valued residents.

Recommitted our employees to providing a gold level standard of customer service to achieve the highest level of resident satisfaction and to enable and empower our employees to identify and remove barriers that prevent them from providing excellence service.

Expanded the methods in which residents can provide feedback and initiate service requests, so that there are options within the installation with Corvias leadership.

Engaged a leading global consulting firm to review Corvias’ practices and procedures and make any necessary recommendations for improvement.

Improved direct connectivity within our military communities through the hiring of additional resident-focused specialists and localized resources.

Initiated Advocacy Groups at each of our installations, comprised of residents and other stakeholders who have input and understanding about their housing program.

Across its military housing portfolio, Corvias is identifying ways to reduce expenses – without sacrificing resident service – with savings allocated to a reserve account that can be directed by its partnerships to fund future improvements, including new construction and renovations. At Fort Polk, Corvias installed energy upgrades that will save $1.5 million per year, more than $40 million throughout the life of its partnership. The savings will fund the renovation of more than 1,500 homes at Fort Polk between now and 2025.

Corvias also utilizes town halls, focus groups, surveys, interactive customer evaluation systems and direct connectivity with our residents to enable input and feedback which is used to shape how we serve.

