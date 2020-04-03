Corvias Property Management : Launches Ready, Set, Gold! to Enrich and Connect Military Families

Online Community Promotes Activities, Hosts Contests and Connects Military Families During Stay-at-Home and Social Distancing Orders

Corvias Property Management, which provides on-base housing for more than 26,000 residents, has launched Ready, Set, Gold!, a website and interactive program to connect military families during this time of social distancing. In the first 24 hours since its launch, more than 1,500 visitors have accessed the program.

The program provides a variety of resources to help keep residents entertained, active and healthy, including:

Health & wellness

Arts & crafts

Audio books & podcasts

Education

Free movies

Online games

Virtual museum tours

Recipes

CDC guidelines

Military resources

“Our Ready, Set, Gold! program enables connectivity within our communities during this difficult time when face-to-face interaction and gatherings are not possible,” said Tim Toohey, managing director of Corvias Property Management.

“We built Ready, Set, Gold! with input from a task force that works across our 13 installations, so that it reflects what our residents need and want to enrich their lives as they spend more time at home. We will use our residents’ input to influence future updates, which include contests, awards and new content. Our residents remain our priority and we will continue to find new ways to bring communities together – in healthy and safe ways – while working to achieve the highest level of resident satisfaction,” Toohey added.

The program will promote events such as family game nights, indoor scavenger hunts and chalk your walk activities. Residents will be encouraged to share their photos of these virtual events on Facebook for a chance to win a gift card or recognition within social communities.

About Corvias Property Management

For more than 20 years, Corvias Property Management has applied its resident-first approach to provide housing operations, maintenance and service support for military and university communities to create safe, high-quality places to live, learn, work and interact. Headquartered in Orlando, Fla. Corvias Property Management manages 35,000 residential units, totaling approximately 50 million gross square feet of real estate across 15 U.S. states, including at 13 military installations and 15 universities. More information can be found at www.corvias.com/propertymanagement/.

