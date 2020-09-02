Corvias : Welcomes Secretary of the Army to Fort Bragg

Army Leaders Directly Involved in Improving Housing Conditions

Corvias, a long-term solutions and management partner to the U.S. military, welcomed Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy for a tour of Fort Bragg’s Pope neighborhood. McCarthy’s visit was part of a series of trips to Army installations across the country to observe the progress of new construction and renovations in a demonstration of the Army’s commitment to continuous improvements in on-post housing.

On Sept. 2, Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy visited Fort Bragg’s Pope neighborhood where Corvias is leading a $25 million project to modernize on-base homes. The project includes gutting homes down to the flooring and interior studs, reconfiguring the floorplan to provide a more open concept, enlarging the master suite and bathroom, providing new electrical and energy efficient mechanical systems, new HVAC, updated flooring and a new storage shed. Corvias is partnering with local small businesses and nearly 90 percent of the subcontractors on this project are located within a 100-mile radius of Fort Bragg. (Photo: Business Wire)

“The Army is focused on investment and reinvestment strategies to ensure long-term viability and quality housing, and to make installations the number-one residential choice for soldiers and their families,” said Secretary McCarthy.

The $25.2 million Pope project is a part of Corvias’ $325 million solution investment into its Department of Defense (DoD) portfolio to fund modernization and resiliency improvements to its U.S. Army on-post housing infrastructure. Originally built in 1960, the scope of the project includes gutting homes down to the flooring and interior studs, reconfiguring the floorplan to provide a more open concept, enlarging the master suite and bathroom, providing new electrical and energy efficient mechanical systems, new HVAC, updated flooring and a new storage shed. Corvias is partnering with local small businesses and nearly 90 percent of the subcontractors on this project are located within a 100-mile radius of Fort Bragg.

“Taking care of our Fort Bragg Families is a top priority," said Col. Scott Pence, Fort Bragg Garrison Commander. "In the last year, through increased manpower, emphasis on customer service, and a $25.2 million investment from Corvias, we have made improvements. More needs to be done, and we will work closely with our Corvias partners to provide our families with quality housing."

Like all active Army garrisons, Fort Bragg is part of the United States Army Installation Management Command. IMCOM’s commanding general, Lt. Gen. Douglas M. Gabram, works with all privatized housing partners at all installations to drive positive changes in Army housing. “The work being done here at Bragg by Corvias and the IMCOM team of professionals is symbolic of what is happening across the Army,” he said. “We are committed to investing the time, money and leadership required to provide the kind of quality housing our Soldiers and families deserve.”

In addition to revitalizing Fort Bragg’s community, this investment will also enable Corvias to make better use of data-driven technologies and services to improve the resident experience, inform predictive maintenance and monitoring, drive greater business efficiencies, and improve the resiliency and sustainability of both its homes and the utility infrastructure that services them.

“We were pleased to give Secretary McCarthy a tour of the construction and renovations occurring in the Pope neighborhood at Fort Bragg,” said John Picerne, founder of Corvias. “Our team is committed to improving the homes to meet and exceed the needs of our residents.”

Corvias oversees the management of the more than 6,104 homes and 432 apartments at Fort Bragg as part of the Military Housing Privatization Initiative. Since the partnership began in 2003, Corvias instituted projects that include water-efficiency measures, Energy Star appliances and high-efficiency HVAC equipment.

