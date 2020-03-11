Corvus Janitorial Systems : Names Mike Bajema New Chief Operating Officer

CHICAGO, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Corvus Janitorial Systems ("Corvus"), a national franchisor of office and commercial cleaning businesses, is pleased to announce the hire of Lt. Col Mike Bajema (ret). Mr. Bajema will assume his role as Chief Operating Officer of Corvus Holdings beginning in March. In his new role, Bajema will oversee Corvus' rapidly expanding business operations and franchise support systems while promoting company vision and culture.

"Corvus and its stakeholders will benefit from the valuable skill sets and abilities Mike will bring to the company," remarked Justin Douglas, CEO and Founder of Corvus Janitorial Systems. "From improving upon franchise training and support functions to streamlining existing system processes, Mike will without a doubt be an essential member of the team and we are thrilled to have him on board."

Born and raised in Seattle, Bajema humbly served in the U.S. Army for 21 years. While rising through the ranks, he served in postings around the world including Germany, Korea, and three deployments to Iraq. After leaving the military, Bajema joined management consulting group Echelon Front and also its ancillary recruiting firm, Overwatch. Both Echelon Front and Overwatch are comprised of veterans like Bajema, who amongst other deployments, served together in the Battle of Ramadi. Most recently, he was a Military Advisor in the Pentagon, providing support, policy and operations.

"The fundamentals of my past career in the military have ultimately led me to my new position as Chief Operating Officer at Corvus. I am passionate about serving others and I am able to continue doing this by empowering our franchise partners to reach their goals and objectives," said Mike Bajema.

One of Bajema's first initiatives as COO is to study every market Corvus operates in and capture the unique procedures each franchise owner has implemented to create a thriving business. This will aid him in creating a guidebook, compiled of efficient systems and processes, that will facilitate Franchisees learning from each other.

"We have a saying at Corvus that our WHY, or reason for existing, is to Make Lives Better…our franchisees and our consumers, and I'm thrilled to come on board and further promote that ethos," said Bajema.

For more information regarding Corvus, please visit www.corvusjanitorial.com.

About Corvus Janitorial Systems

Founded in 2004 to make people's lives better, Corvus is a full-service commercial cleaning franchisor that offers cleaning services through reputable local Franchisees. Corvus has been guided by its mission to transform people and transform places by consistently delivering independence, security, and freedom to Franchisees who deliver high quality cleaning to offices, educational buildings, medical buildings/offices, recreational centers, industrial parks, and other spaces. The company has 17 regional support offices across the United States with nearly 900 franchisees. For more information regarding Corvus, visit www.corvusjanitorial.com or www.corvusjanitorial.com/franchise for franchise information.

Media Contact: Klaudia Rudny, Fishman PR, (847) 945-1300, Krudny@fishmanpr.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/corvus-janitorial-systems-names-mike-bajema-new-chief-operating-officer-301021629.html

SOURCE Corvus Janitorial Systems