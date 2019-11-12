Corwin Law Announces Filing of Class Action Lawsuit Against Madonna and Live Nation Worldwide

Corwin Law, a consumer rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Madonna and Live Nation Worldwide on behalf of ticket purchasers to Madonna’s Madame X Tour for concerts scheduled in North America from September 17, 2019 through December 22, 2019.

If you are a ticket purchaser for the Madonna Madame X Tour and want to join the class action lawsuit, we encourage you to contact Marcus W. Corwin, Esq. at the Corwin Law Firm, Boca Raton, Florida by calling (561) 482-3636 to discuss your rights free of charge. You may also contact Corwin Law by email at SeekingJustice@corwinlawfirm.com.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY AN ATTORNEY UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT.

According to the class action lawsuit, Defendants promoted the Madame X Tour by advertising and selling tickets to ticket purchasers with a commencement time of 8:30 p.m. As alleged in the lawsuit, Madonna has a propensity to arrive late for her concerts. After arriving two hours late at the commencement of the Madame X Tour in Brooklyn, New York, Defendants changed the agreed upon start time from 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. for all future concerts. Ticketholders were not offered refunds and the change of start time for the concerts diminished the value of the tickets purchased. Based on these facts, the lawsuit alleges that the Defendants’ actions (1) breached the agreement Madonna made with ticket purchasers; (2) gave the Defendants an economic benefit they were not entitled to at the detriment of ticket purchasers; and (3) negligently misrepresented the start time of the concerts to induce purchasers to purchase tickets.

A lead Plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join this class action lawsuit, please call Corwin Law to discuss your rights or interest regarding this class action.

