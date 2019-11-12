Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Corwin Law Announces Filing of Class Action Lawsuit Against Madonna and Live Nation Worldwide

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/12/2019 | 06:10pm EST

Corwin Law, a consumer rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Madonna and Live Nation Worldwide on behalf of ticket purchasers to Madonna’s Madame X Tour for concerts scheduled in North America from September 17, 2019 through December 22, 2019.

If you are a ticket purchaser for the Madonna Madame X Tour and want to join the class action lawsuit, we encourage you to contact Marcus W. Corwin, Esq. at the Corwin Law Firm, Boca Raton, Florida by calling (561) 482-3636 to discuss your rights free of charge. You may also contact Corwin Law by email at SeekingJustice@corwinlawfirm.com.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY AN ATTORNEY UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT.

According to the class action lawsuit, Defendants promoted the Madame X Tour by advertising and selling tickets to ticket purchasers with a commencement time of 8:30 p.m. As alleged in the lawsuit, Madonna has a propensity to arrive late for her concerts. After arriving two hours late at the commencement of the Madame X Tour in Brooklyn, New York, Defendants changed the agreed upon start time from 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. for all future concerts. Ticketholders were not offered refunds and the change of start time for the concerts diminished the value of the tickets purchased. Based on these facts, the lawsuit alleges that the Defendants’ actions (1) breached the agreement Madonna made with ticket purchasers; (2) gave the Defendants an economic benefit they were not entitled to at the detriment of ticket purchasers; and (3) negligently misrepresented the start time of the concerts to induce purchasers to purchase tickets.

A lead Plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join this class action lawsuit, please call Corwin Law to discuss your rights or interest regarding this class action.

WE SEEK JUSTICE FOR ALL CONSUMERS


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:05pGlobal oil demand growth to slow from 2025 - IEA
RE
07:02pIMAGION BIOSYSTEMS : ' patent issued in India
PR
07:01pCOOK MEDICAL : 's Leadership Updates in Asia-pacific Reinforce Focus on Growth and Physician Relationships
BU
07:01pCHARAH SOLUTIONS, INC. : Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results
BU
07:01pALVOPETRO ENERGY : Announces Operational Update and Third Quarter 2019 Financial and Operating Results
AQ
07:01pBFM Partners With Triton Digital for Unrivaled Delivery, Monetization, and Measurement of Streaming Audio and Podcast Content
BU
07:01pSTARBUCKS : Unveils Epic 35,000-Square-Foot Reserve Roastery in Chicago
BU
07:00pROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Reminds iRobot Corporation Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – IRBT
GL
07:00pROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Reminds Uber Technologies, Inc. Investors of Important December 3rd Deadline in Securities Class Action – UBER
GL
06:59pGROQ : Adds Compute Veteran Stuart Pann to Its Board of Directors
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA INC. : TESLA : to build first European plant in Berlin, Musk says
2Tesla to build first European plant in Berlin, Musk says
3YY INC. : YY Reports Third Quarter 2019 Unaudited Financial Results
4SOME U.S. AIRLINES WILLING TO TAKE 737 MAX JETS BEFORE PILOT TRAINING APPROVAL: sources
5ABBVIE : ABBVIE : Sells $30 Billion of Bonds -- 2nd Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group