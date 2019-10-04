Log in
Cory Gardner : Gardner Applauds DOE Funding for Energy Research in Colorado

10/04/2019 | 07:02pm EDT

Washington, D.C. - U.S. Senator Cory Gardner (R-CO) applauded the Department of Energy's (DOE) announcement that it would invest roughly $11.8 million for Colorado universities' bioenergy research and development projects. The investments are part of the Department of Energy funding 35 projects totaling $73 million for bioenergy research and development through the DOE's Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy.

'Colorado is proud of our cutting-edge research community, and these projects will help develop efficient biofuels,' said Senator Gardner. 'A responsible, all-of-the-above energy policy will keep energy costs low and keep our nation's energy supply secure, and I'm proud that we're developing the future of energy right here in Colorado.'

The Colorado projects include:

  • $3,936,302 for Colorado School of Mines' Algal Productivity Enhancements by Rapid Screening and Selection of Improved Biomass and Lipid Producing Phototrophs (APEX) project
  • $1,791,048 for University of Colorado Boulder's Cellulosic Derived Advantaged Jet Fuel project
  • $5,067,538 for Colorado State University's Electro-Enhanced Conversion of Wet Waste to Products Beyond Methane project
  • $1,000,000 for Colorado State University's Agent-based Modeling for the Multi-objective Optimization of Energy Production Pathways project

###

Cory Gardner is a member of the U.S. Senate serving Colorado. He sits on the Energy & Natural Resources Committee, the Foreign Relations Committee, the Commerce, Science, & Transportation Committee, and is the Chairman of the Subcommittee on East Asia, the Pacific, and International Cybersecurity Policy.

Disclaimer

Cory Gardner published this content on 04 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2019 23:01:10 UTC
