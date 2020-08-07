Cory Gardner : Gardner Celebrates EVRAZ Steel Mill Expansion in Pueblo

Washington, D.C. - U.S. Senator Cory Gardner (R-CO), a member of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, released the following statement today celebrating EVRAZ North America's long-rail mill project moving forward to the construction phase at the Rocky Mountain Steel Mill in Pueblo.

'Today I join the Steel City in celebrating new jobs, economic investments, and a stronger future for Colorado manufacturing as the long-rail mill project will move into the construction phase,' said Senator Gardner. 'I was proud to stand with Rocky Mountain Steel Mill's workers last September as we celebrated the new solar project to provide clean Colorado solar power for decades to come, and I look forward to the opportunities that will be created by today's announcement and Pueblo's bright future ahead.'

Gardner has championed new investments in Southeast Colorado:

In September 2019, Gardner applauded EVRAZ North America, Xcel Energy, and Lightsource BP's announcement of plans to build a 240-megawatt solar facility to deliver clean, cost-effective energy to the EVRAZ steel mill in Pueblo.

Gardner's Great American Outdoors Act, which was recently signed into law, will provide millions of dollars for projects in state and local communities from the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF). In the past, Runyon Sports Complex has received roughly $100,000 from LWCF.

Gardner helped secure $28 million for the Arkansas Valley Conduit to begin construction of the critical drinking water infrastructure project for approximately 50,000 individuals that was first promised to the area by President Kennedy.

Gardner welcomed the announcement that the Transportation Technology Center (TTC) in Pueblo, Colorado will receive $10 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation's (DOT) Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) to design and develop a pipeline Research, Development, and Testing (RDT) facility.

Gardner applauded the announcement that Spanish Peaks Behavioral Health Centers in Pueblo was awarded $55,380 from the Federal Communications Commission's (FCC) COVID-19 Telehealth Program, which was authorized by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Cory Gardner is a member of the U.S. Senate serving Colorado. He sits on the Energy & Natural Resources Committee, the Foreign Relations Committee, the Commerce, Science, & Transportation Committee, and is the Chairman of the Subcommittee on East Asia, the Pacific, and International Cybersecurity Policy.