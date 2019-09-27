Cory Gardner : Gardner Celebrates Pueblo Solar Facility Announcement

Washington, D.C. - Senator Cory Gardner (R-CO), a member of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, released the following statement today after attending EVRAZ North America, Xcel Energy, and Lightsource BP's announcement that they plan to build a 240-megawatt solar facility to deliver clean, cost-effective energy to the EVRAZ steel mill in Pueblo.

'It's great to be joining Xcel Energy, EVRAZ Steel North America, as well as Lightsource BP as they announce a 240-megawatt solar project that will provide clean Colorado solar power to the EVRAZ Steel Mill for decades to come,' said Senator Gardner. 'Any time that you can celebrate renewable energy of this scale it's a good thing, but the fact that this is in partnership with great manufacturing jobs means that there is a long, bright future for the Steel City, the steel mill, and Colorado manufacturing.'

Cory Gardner is a member of the U.S. Senate serving Colorado. He sits on the Energy & Natural Resources Committee, the Foreign Relations Committee, the Commerce, Science, & Transportation Committee, and is the Chairman of the Subcommittee on East Asia, the Pacific, and International Cybersecurity Policy.