Cory Gardner : Gardner, Markey Introduce Resolution Recognizing 25 Years of Relations with Vietnam

Washington, D.C. - U.S. Senators Cory Gardner (R-CO) and Ed Markey (D-MA), Chairman and Ranking Member of the Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee on East Asia, the Pacific, and International Cybersecurity Policy, introduced a bipartisan resolution recognizing 25 years of normalized relations between the United States and Vietnam.

'The U.S.-Vietnam relationship is vital for our national security and U.S. leadership in the Indo-Pacific,' said Senator Gardner. 'The past 25 years of normalized relations with Vietnam have been beneficial for trade, our public health, and for supporting human rights and democracy around the world. I look forward to the next 25 years of strong partnership between the U.S. and Vietnam, which will be supported by the bipartisan Asia Reassurance Initiative Act, authored by myself and Senator Markey and signed into law in 2018.'

'I am pleased to partner with Senator Gardner on this resolution recognizing a full quarter of a century since the United States normalized relations with Vietnam,' said Senator Markey. 'Together, we have forged a new strategic partnership, one founded on mutual interests of stability, prosperity, and peace in Southeast Asia - all the while healing as many Vietnam War wounds as we can through dioxin remediation and the repatriation of brave, fallen Americans. Still, Vietnam must do more to meet its human rights obligations. The Government of Vietnam should heed my calls to release journalists and protect freedom of expression. A strong commitment to fundamental freedoms can unlock the full potential of our partnership.'

The full text of the resolution is available here.

