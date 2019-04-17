Log in
Cory Gardner : Gardner Statement on Reports of North Korea Test-Firing Tactical Guided Weapon

04/17/2019 | 10:03pm EDT

Washington, D.C. - Senator Cory Gardner (R-CO) released the following statement in response to reports that North Korea test-fired a tactical guided weapon.

'Make no mistake about it: North Korea remains a clear and present danger to the safety and security of the American people,' said Senator Gardner. 'My North Korea Sanctions and Policy Enhancement Act and Asia Reassurance Initiative Act, both signed into law, provide the Administration the necessary tools to continue pressuring the rogue regime. These alleged actions underscore that sanctions must remain in place and new sanctions must be levied until there is complete, verifiable, irreversible denuclearization of the North Korean regime.'

###

Cory Gardner is a member of the U.S. Senate serving Colorado. He sits on the Energy & Natural Resources Committee, the Foreign Relations Committee, the Commerce, Science, & Transportation Committee, and is the Chairman of the Subcommittee on East Asia, the Pacific, and International Cybersecurity Policy.

Disclaimer

Cory Gardner published this content on 17 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2019 02:02:03 UTC
