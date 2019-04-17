Cory Gardner : Gardner Statement on Reports of North Korea Test-Firing Tactical Guided Weapon

Washington, D.C. - Senator Cory Gardner (R-CO) released the following statement in response to reports that North Korea test-fired a tactical guided weapon.

'Make no mistake about it: North Korea remains a clear and present danger to the safety and security of the American people,' said Senator Gardner. 'My North Korea Sanctions and Policy Enhancement Act and Asia Reassurance Initiative Act, both signed into law, provide the Administration the necessary tools to continue pressuring the rogue regime. These alleged actions underscore that sanctions must remain in place and new sanctions must be levied until there is complete, verifiable, irreversible denuclearization of the North Korean regime.'

