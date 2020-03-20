Cory Gardner : Gardner Welcomes Progress on Jordan Cove Project

Washington, D.C. - U.S. Senator Cory Gardner (R-CO) released the following statement today following the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's (FERC) decision to certify the construction of the Jordan Cove LNG (liquefied natural gas) export facility and Pacific Connector Pipeline Project.

'Today's announcement is outstanding news for the Western Slope and the jobs it will bring to Colorado should be welcomed by the entire Colorado congressional delegation,' said Senator Gardner. 'Jordan Cove will be the first LNG export facility on the West Coast and will offer Colorado producers an opportunity to access overseas markets. The oil and gas industry supports roughly 232,000 jobs in Colorado and contributes more than $31 billion to our state's economy. Jordan Cove will create more high-paying jobs and generate more revenue for our counties, schools, and roads in Colorado. Exporting Colorado's responsibly-produced natural gas to our allies abroad, specifically in the Indo-Pacific region, will promote global stability and advance America's national security by increasing our allies' energy independence and decreasing their vulnerability to the influence of OPEC and Russia, in line with the Indo-Pacific energy strategy in my Asia Reassurance Initiative Act. While there is more work to be done, this is exciting progress for Colorado.'

Senator Gardner has been a long-time advocate of the Jordan Cove LNG export facility:

