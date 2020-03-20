Log in
Cory Gardner : Gardner Welcomes Progress on Jordan Cove Project

03/20/2020 | 01:15am EDT

Washington, D.C. - U.S. Senator Cory Gardner (R-CO) released the following statement today following the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's (FERC) decision to certify the construction of the Jordan Cove LNG (liquefied natural gas) export facility and Pacific Connector Pipeline Project.

'Today's announcement is outstanding news for the Western Slope and the jobs it will bring to Colorado should be welcomed by the entire Colorado congressional delegation,' said Senator Gardner. 'Jordan Cove will be the first LNG export facility on the West Coast and will offer Colorado producers an opportunity to access overseas markets. The oil and gas industry supports roughly 232,000 jobs in Colorado and contributes more than $31 billion to our state's economy. Jordan Cove will create more high-paying jobs and generate more revenue for our counties, schools, and roads in Colorado. Exporting Colorado's responsibly-produced natural gas to our allies abroad, specifically in the Indo-Pacific region, will promote global stability and advance America's national security by increasing our allies' energy independence and decreasing their vulnerability to the influence of OPEC and Russia, in line with the Indo-Pacific energy strategy in my Asia Reassurance Initiative Act. While there is more work to be done, this is exciting progress for Colorado.'

Senator Gardner has been a long-time advocate of the Jordan Cove LNG export facility:

###

Cory Gardner is a member of the U.S. Senate serving Colorado. He sits on the Energy & Natural Resources Committee, the Foreign Relations Committee, the Commerce, Science, & Transportation Committee, and is the Chairman of the Subcommittee on East Asia, the Pacific, and International Cybersecurity Policy.

Disclaimer

Cory Gardner published this content on 19 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2020 05:12:03 UTC
