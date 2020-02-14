Cosan : Guidance 2020

COSAN S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ): 50.746.577/0001-15

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.177.045

Publicly Held Company

MATERIAL FACT

Cosan S.A. ("Cosan" or "Company") ("B3": CSAN3), in compliance with article 157, paragraph 4 of Federal Law 6,404/76 and Instruction 358/02 and 480/09 issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Brazil (CVM), hereby discloses to its shareholders and the market the financial and operating guidance for 2020, as shown in the table below.

It should be noted that, for better comparability, the projections do not consider the new accounting standard IFRS 16 that was adopted as of January 2019.

Actual Guidance 2019 2020 (Jan-Dec) (Jan-Dec) Cosan S.A. Pro forma EBITDA¹ (BRL mln) 5,625 5,900 ≤ ∆ ≤ 6,400 Profroma Raízen EBITDA¹,³ (BRL mln) 2,870 2,800 ≤ ∆ ≤ 3,000 Combustíveis Investments² (BRL mln) 1,006 860 ≤ ∆ ≤ 1,060 Raízen EBITDA (USD mln) 195 160 ≤ ∆ ≤ 200 Argentina Investments (USD mln) 84 90 ≤ ∆ ≤ 140 Normalized EBITDA¹ (BRL mln) 2,223 2,250 ≤ ∆ ≤ 2,400 Comgás Investments (BRL mln) 899 900 ≤ ∆ ≤ 1,000 Moove EBITDA¹ (BRL mln) 321 330 ≤ ∆ ≤ 350 Actual Guidance Preliminary Guidance Crop Year 2018/19 Crop Year 2019/20 Crop Year 2020/21 (Apr/18-Mar/19) (Apr/19-Mar/20) (Apr/20-Mar/21) Volume of Sugarcane Crushed ('000 ton) 59,724 61,000 ≤ ∆ ≤ 63,000 61,000 ≤ ∆ ≤ 64,000 Raízen EBITDA¹ (BRL mln) 2,891 3,400 ≤ ∆ ≤ 3,800 3,500 ≤ ∆ ≤ 3,900 Energia Investments (BRL mln) 2,642 2,700 ≤ ∆ ≤ 2,900 2,850 ≤ ∆ ≤ 3,050

Note 1: EBITDA considers the adjustments highlighted in the Company's earnings releases each quarter, that is, reflecting the recurring results of operations, excluding any one-off effects.

Note 2: Includes investments in assets arising from contracts with clients.

Note 3: Due to the formation of the JV Raízen Conveniências, the result of this operation is no longer fully consolidated under Raízen Combustiveis Brasil, and will compose the company´s net revenue through equity pick-up in proportion to Raízen´s participation in the business (50%)

Main Assumptions: