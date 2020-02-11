Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Cosemi Expands Amazon Storefront with Addition of USB Hybrid Active Optical Cables

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/11/2020 | 10:01am EST

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cosemi Technologies Inc. today announced that it has enhanced its Amazon storefront with the addition of a wide range of USB hybrid active optical cables. These cables, which will be available both on Amazon U.S. and Europe, bring consumers one step closer to the optimal HD experience.

Increased demand for higher resolutions is leading the charge for greater data communication bandwidth between sources and displays. The proliferation of 4K/8K and the skyrocketing popularity of augmented and virtual reality in gaming are all fueling bandwidth appetites. Copper cables just can’t cut it. Fiber optic cables enable transmission of bigger bandwidth at faster speeds and over longer distances. Colors are brighter, resolutions are higher and applications like gaming take on a level of immersive realism that goes well beyond the ordinary.

In an ongoing effort to bring fiber optic connectivity to the masses, Cosemi has made its USB family of cables easily accessible through Amazon. The Cosemi Amazon store now features USB cables with a variety of connectors to meet the needs of any home or office installation, along with HDMI cables that are available in lengths from 5 to 50 meters.

Cosemi’s USB cables support the latest 3.1 Gen 2 standards, which boast a 10 Gbps data transfer rate – making them a popular choice for not only streaming 4K video, but also video collaboration in conference and huddle rooms, and leading-edge peripherals like cameras, hubs, media servers, monitors, projectors, storage devices, and more. Built on the company’s patented hybrid AOC platform, which combines the control and power of a copper cable with the high-speed data transfer of fiber optics, Cosemi’s USB cables can support any length up to 100 meters. All cables, regardless of length, are thin, flexible and light while being extremely robust. Consumers can now take advantage of high-speed USB connectivity in the following USB connector options:

  • Type A-A – Designed for general data extension of 3.1 Gen 2 devices, such as PCs to media servers and storage devices.
  • Type A-C – Designed for mobile devices using a smaller Type C connector, such as a virtual reality headset to PC or tablet to PC.
  • Type C-C – Designed for use when both connecting devices require the smaller Type C connector, such as tablet to portable media storage.

“About a year ago, we redesigned our USB AOCs from the ground up to meet the evolving needs of the wide range of USB applications that exist today,” said Samir Desai, senior VP of business development at Cosemi. “USB 3.1 Gen 2 can reach speeds of up to 10G, while USB 2.0 allows interoperability and connectivity with almost any USB device or peripheral – and both are supported by Cosemi's USB AOCs. Now consumers can reap the benefits of USB, the most accepted and widely available interconnect solution, for any application and any length – without sacrificing speed.”

The A-A and A-C USB cables are available now on Amazon at http://bit.ly/CosemiUSB in select lengths, with the C-C cables to follow in early Q2 2020. In addition to its A-A, A-C and C-C USB cables, Cosemi also recently announced USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type A to Locking Micro-B AOCs for industrial cameras, production items and other machine vision applications. These are available through distributors only.

To learn more about Cosemi, please visit www.cosemi.com.

About Cosemi Technologies
A global leader in innovative high-speed connectivity solutions, Cosemi Technologies Inc. is focused on enabling optical connectivity everywhere. Cosemi designs and manufactures active optical cables for infrastructures supporting today’s unprecedented data growth. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of quality solutions that service the data center, home entertainment and consumer electronics markets. To learn more about Cosemi, please visit www.cosemi.com or follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media Contact:
Stephanie Olsen
Lages & Associates
(949) 453-8080
stephanie@lages.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1b5650a7-4190-4270-9ec8-cd52caabb79e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/94635586-99d7-4f48-94b9-3d56de5cc62b

Primary Logo

Cosemi USB Cable

Cosemi has added its USB family of active optical cables to Amazon. A variety of USB connectors are offered to meet the needs of any home or office installation – and bring consumers one step closer to the optimal HD experience.
USB Cable in Use

Built on the company’s patented hybrid AOC platform, which combines the control and power of a copper cable with the high-speed data transfer of fiber optics, Cosemi’s USB cables can support any length up to 100 meters.

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:11aGLOBALDATA : Poor automotive company results will add to merger pressures, says GlobalData
AQ
10:11aISG Calls for Making Technology More Relevant to Users in NASSCOM Presentation
GL
10:11aOKChain Testnet Now Live – with its First DeFi Application OKEx DEX
GL
10:10aCAPSTONE TURBINE : Continues to Expand Its Energy Efficiency Business with a Multi-Megawatt Multi-Phase Development Project in Scotland
AQ
10:10aMALI LITHIUM : Transport MoU Signed with CIM Ivoire
AQ
10:10aDE GREY MINING : Further impressive thick and high grade gold at Hemi
AQ
10:10aKEMET : Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm ISS Recommends KEMET Stockholders Vote 'FOR' Proposed Merger with Yageo
AQ
10:10aARCPACIFIC RESOURCES CORP : . - Update on the Financing
AQ
10:10aMC MINING LIMITED : - holdings in company
AQ
10:10aCASSINI RESOURCES LIMITED : - Voluntary Suspension Request
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : Swung to Surprise 4Q Loss, Cuts Dividend as Diesel Issue Bites
2AMS : AMS : Fourth-Quarter Revenue and Profit Rose
3Oil rises from 13-month low as new virus cases slow
4MICHELIN : MICHELIN : shares fall after tire maker sees lower 2020 operating income
5FTSE 100 : KKR rules out offer for NMC, Italian-backed group confirms interest

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group