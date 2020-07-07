CosmetiCare : Plastic Surgery Center and Medspa Expands Team

Renowned Board-Certified Plastic Surgeon Dr. Hootan Daneshmand and Certified Nurse Practitioner Jennifer Rosenfeld Join the Award-Winning Orange County CosmetiCare Team

CosmetiCare, an award-winning cosmetic plastic surgery center and medspa, is pleased to welcome Dr. Hootan Daneshmand to its surgical team. Daneshmand brings over 25 years of experience practicing plastic and reconstructive surgery – providing his patients with the latest advances in plastic and reconstructive surgery techniques, outstanding results and a gentle, nurturing approach.

Daneshmand graduated with a medical degree from the University of Southern California in 1990. He completed his general surgery residency at Kern Medical Facility and his plastic surgery residency at St. Francis Memorial Hospital. Daneshmand is board certified in plastic surgery by the American Board of Plastic Surgery.

“For the past 35 years, CosmetiCare’s mission has been to help people look and feel their best,” said Devon Niccole, CEO of CosmetiCare. “By hiring top, board-certified surgeons to be a part of the CosmetiCare team, we are able to provide our patients with unique access to an experienced and skilled team of experts that deliver innovative treatments using state-of-the-art aesthetic medical devices and technology.”

CosmetiCare also recently hired certified nurse practitioner Jennifer Rosenfeld to serve as lead clinical educator for its expanding medical services. Her background in both medical and aesthetic dermatology sets Rosenfeld apart from her peers, in that she conducts her consults with a multi-dimensional skin integrity perspective. Rosenfeld began her career in dermatology, before becoming certified in bioidentical hormone replacement therapy, thread lifts and injectables.

To learn more about CosmetiCare’s renowned team of plastic surgeons and medspa specialists, visit: https://www.cosmeticare.com/

ABOUT COSMETICARE: CosmetiCare, an award-winning cosmetic plastic surgery center and med spa based in Orange County, Calif., knows a thing or two about the latest, most innovative aesthetic procedures on the market. Its globally recognized plastic surgery experts, med spa specialists and high-profile patients (including stars from popular shows like The Real Housewives of Orange County, Little Women: LA, Vanderpump Rules, etc.), make it the go-to source for all things beauty and anti-aging. Discover more at www.cosmeticare.com or connect with CosmetiCare on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.

