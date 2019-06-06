Log in
Cosmetic Alchemy :, Pioneer in the Lash Space, Launches New Website

06/06/2019 | 11:18am EDT

Focused on real results, LiLash® and LiBrow’s® consumer loyalty guides rebrand

Today, Cosmetic Alchemy, creator of category-leading eyelash and eyebrow treatment serums LiLash® and LiBrow®, announced the launch of a rebranded website that is focused on amplifying consumer experiences, highlighting user results and sharing testimonials. After more than ten years of international success, Cosmetic Alchemy continues to thrive on real success stories.

The new website features high-impact images and videos that feature a variety of LiLoves, Cosmetic Alchemy’s loyal fans, and their endorsements of the serums’ effectiveness. Cosmetic Alchemy’s site was redesigned to create an experience for the customer that enables them to discover more about the easy-to-use products and results. The company’s sophisticated and recently redesigned packaging will also be featured on the rebranded site, matching striking product imagery to the reimagined essence of this prestige beauty brand.

“We are constantly thinking of ways to engage loyal followers of our brand, with a focus on empowering our users and highlighting the results they have achieved,” says CEO and Founder of Cosmetic Alchemy, Scott Wasserman, M.D. “As we grow as a company, we want to ensure we always showcase the magic-like benefits of LiLash® and LiBrow®, along with the real consumers that have created their own gorgeous outcomes.”

LiLash® Purified Eyelash Serum is a paraben-free formula that has noticeably improved the look of eyelashes since 2007. LiBrow® Purified Eyebrow Serum is an easy-to-use conditioning serum that fortifies eyebrow hair follicles to boost their appearance, fullness and texture. To experience the new Cosmetic Alchemy website, visit LiLash.com.

About Cosmetic Alchemy:

Founded in 2007, Cosmetic Alchemy is a pioneer in the cosmetics industry specializing in authentic and natural beautification. LiLash® and LiBrow®, Cosmetic Alchemy’s conditioning serums, use groundbreaking technology and are uniquely formulated to enhance the appearance of eyelashes and eyebrows. With over one million satisfied customers worldwide, many have experienced the magic of amplifying their lashes and brows in as little as three months. Both the LiLash® and LiBrow® formulas are sold internationally and paraben-free, cruelty-free and vegan-friendly. For more product information and testimonials, visit us at LiLash.com.


© Business Wire 2019
