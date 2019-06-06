Cosmetic Alchemy :, Pioneer in the Lash Space, Launches New Website

Focused on real results, LiLash® and LiBrow’s® consumer loyalty guides
rebrand
Today, Cosmetic
Alchemy, creator of category-leading eyelash and eyebrow treatment
serums LiLash®
and LiBrow®,
announced the launch of a rebranded website that is focused on
amplifying consumer experiences, highlighting user results and sharing
testimonials. After more than ten years of international success,
Cosmetic Alchemy continues to thrive on real success stories.
The new website features high-impact images and videos that feature a
variety of LiLoves,
Cosmetic Alchemy’s loyal fans, and their endorsements of the serums’
effectiveness. Cosmetic Alchemy’s site was redesigned to create an
experience for the customer that enables them to discover more about the
easy-to-use products and results. The company’s sophisticated and
recently redesigned packaging will also be featured on the rebranded
site, matching striking product imagery to the reimagined essence of
this prestige beauty brand.
“We are constantly thinking of ways to engage loyal followers of our
brand, with a focus on empowering our users and highlighting the results
they have achieved,” says CEO and Founder of Cosmetic Alchemy, Scott
Wasserman, M.D. “As we grow as a company, we want to ensure we always
showcase the magic-like benefits of LiLash® and LiBrow®, along with the
real consumers that have created their own gorgeous outcomes.”
LiLash® Purified Eyelash Serum is a paraben-free formula that has
noticeably improved the look of eyelashes since 2007. LiBrow® Purified
Eyebrow Serum is an easy-to-use conditioning serum that fortifies
eyebrow hair follicles to boost their appearance, fullness and texture.
To experience the new Cosmetic Alchemy website, visit LiLash.com.
About Cosmetic Alchemy:
Founded in 2007, Cosmetic Alchemy is a pioneer in the cosmetics industry
specializing in authentic and natural beautification. LiLash® and
LiBrow®, Cosmetic Alchemy’s conditioning serums, use groundbreaking
technology and are uniquely formulated to enhance the appearance of
eyelashes and eyebrows. With over one million satisfied customers
worldwide, many have experienced the magic of amplifying their lashes
and brows in as little as three months. Both the LiLash® and LiBrow®
formulas are sold internationally and paraben-free, cruelty-free and
vegan-friendly. For more product information and testimonials, visit us
at LiLash.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190606005561/en/