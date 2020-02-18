Cosmetic Skin Care Market 2019-2023 | Presence of Premium Brands to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the cosmetic skin care market and it is poised to grow by USD 45.48 bn during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cosmetic Skin Care Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Presence of premium brands has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Cosmetic Skin Care Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Cosmetic Skin Care Market is segmented as below:

Product

Facial Skin Care

Body Care

Others

Geographic segmentation

Americas

APAC

EMEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research

Cosmetic Skin Care Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our cosmetic skin care market report covers the following areas:

Cosmetic Skin Care Market size

Cosmetic Skin Care Market trends

Cosmetic Skin Care Market industry analysis

This study identifies rising preference for organic cosmetics and cosmeceuticals as one of the prime reasons driving the cosmetic skin care market growth during the next few years.

Cosmetic Skin Care Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the cosmetic skin care market, including some of the vendors such as Beiersdorf, Johnson & Johnson Services, L’Oréal, The Estée Lauder Companies and Unilever. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the cosmetic skin care market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.





Cosmetic Skin Care Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023

Detailed information on factors that will assist cosmetic skin care market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the cosmetic skin care market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the cosmetic skin care market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cosmetic skin care market vendors





