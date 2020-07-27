Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Cosmetic Skin Care Market with Impact of COVID-19 Highlights (2020-2024) | Presence of Premium Brands to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/27/2020 | 03:31pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the cosmetic skin care market and it is poised to grow by USD 38.03 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200727005497/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cosmetic Skin Care Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cosmetic Skin Care Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio’s in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

Frequently Asked Questions-

  • What was the size of the cosmetic skin care market in 2019?
  • Technavio says that the value of the market was at USD 143.37 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 181.40 billion by 2024.
  • Based on segmentation by product, which is the leading segment in the market?
  • The face skincare products are expected to be the leading segment in the global market during the forecast period.
  • At what rate is the market projected to grow?
  • The market will grow at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.
  • Who are the top players in the market?
  • Amorepacific Corp., Beiersdorf AG, CHANEL Ltd., Colgate-Palmolive Co., L'Oreal SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, and Unilever PLC are some of the major market participants.
  • What are the key market drivers and challenges?
  • The presence of premium brands and a growing preference for organic cosmetics and cosmeceuticals are the major factors driving the market. However, the high cost of cosmetic skin care products may restraint the market growth.
  • How big is the APAC market?
  • The market in the APAC region was valued at USD 61.79 billion in 2019 and it is anticipated to grow to USD 80.00 billion by 2024.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Amorepacific Corp., Beiersdorf AG, CHANEL Ltd., Colgate-Palmolive Co., L'Oreal SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, and Unilever PLC are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

The presence of premium brands has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Cosmetic Skin Care Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Cosmetic Skin Care Market is segmented as below:

  • Product
    • Face Skincare Products
    • Body Skincare Products
    • Others
  • Geographic Landscape
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • MEA
    • North America
    • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41578

Cosmetic Skin Care Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The cosmetic skin care market report covers the following areas:

  • Cosmetic Skin Care Market Size
  • Cosmetic Skin Care Market Trends
  • Cosmetic Skin Care Market Analysis

This study identifies the growing preference for organic cosmetics and cosmeceuticals as one of the prime reasons driving the cosmetic skin care market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Cosmetic Skin Care Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist cosmetic skin care market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the cosmetic skin care market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the cosmetic skin care market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cosmetic skin care market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product placement
  • Face skincare products - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Body skincare products - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Product

Customer Landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • Market drivers
  • Volume driver - Demand led growth
  • Volume driver - Supply led growth
  • Volume driver - External factors
  • Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
  • Price driver - Inflation
  • Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Beiersdorf AG
  • CHANEL Ltd.
  • Groupe Clarins
  • Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.
  • L'Oreal SA
  • Revlon Inc.
  • Shiseido Co. Ltd.
  • The Estée Lauder Companies
  • The Procter & Gamble Co.
  • Unilever PLC

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
03:49pCANG BAO TIAN XIA INTERNATIONAL ART TRADE CENTER, INC. : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant, Changes in Control or Registrant, Change in Shell Company Status, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:46pCOVID-19 Impact & Recovery Analysis | Industrial Automation and Instrumentation Market In India (2020-2024) | Shift Toward Lean Manufacturing to boost the Market Growth | Technavio
BU
03:46pCanadian Singer-Songwriter, Sarah Harmer, Performing Facebook Concert Session in Support Of “CARE NOT PROFITS” Advocacy Campaign to Reinvest Profits Back Into the Long-term Care System
BU
03:43pAUXICO RESOURCES CANADA : Closes Private Placement
AQ
03:40pSuccess Entertainment Group International, Inc. Qualifies for Disaster Aid Relief and Announces Receipt of $262,000.00 in Combined Funding
NE
03:40pLatin American Minerals Amends Terms of Private Placement
NE
03:40pGEMSPRING CAPITAL : Makes Strategic Investment in Cforia Software
BU
03:39pHELBIZ : Launches E-Scooters in Alexandria and Arlington, Virginia
BU
03:36pNEWMARK : Knight Frank Executes Sale of 128,912-Square-Foot Business Park in Riverside, CA
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. : Stimulus bets boost Wall St ahead of busy earnings week
2NEL ASA : PRESS RELEASE: Awarded grant to develop a novel electrolyser stack to enable lower cost hydrogen gen..
3BMW AG : BMW : to offer fully electric 5-series in emissions push
4SAP SE : SAP : 2Q Operating Profit, Revenue Increased Despite Pandemic
5MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC : Pandemic turns Europe's retail sector on its head as shoppers stay close to home

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group