Cosmetic Surgery Institute Celebrates the Launch of Its SkinCeuticals® Flagship Store

08/05/2019 | 09:18pm EDT

PALM DESERT, Calif., Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cosmetic Surgery Institute has expanded its skin care services with the introduction of a new, online SkinCeuticals® shop. Serving patients throughout Los Angeles with skin care offerings, the full-service cosmetic practice takes a patient-centric approach to surgical, non-surgical, and skin-related procedures. The available products can be used on their own, or to complement the results of a surgical procedure. Highly experienced, board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Mo Zakhireh specializes in facelifts, tummy tucks, breast augmentation, and more. He is joined by a team of dedicated surgeons, estheticians, and other, extensively trained staff members at the practice.

Originally founded in the late ’90s, SkinCeuticals® rapidly became a favorite among plastic surgeons, dermatologists, estheticians, and skin care professionals, as well as women and men across the country. The brand’s science-backed solutions have been shown to produce dramatic anti-aging and revitalizing results. The SkinCeuticals® philosophy is based on the idea that maintaining healthy skin consists of three main components: prevention, production, and correction.

The new shop is host to the complete lineup of clinically proven, award-winning SkinCeuticals® products, designed to address a broad spectrum of aesthetic and medical skin concerns. Topical serums are designed with breakthrough technology and contain powerful, active ingredients like hyaluronic acid, which is considered to be the gold standard for replenishing skin moisture, as well as retinol for brightening and smoothing the complexion, and antioxidant-rich vitamin C for kickstarting collagen production.

Patients can choose from an assortment of pharmaceutical-grade moisturizers, toners, antioxidants, and more. Products are specially formulated to treat various skin types, including:

  • Acne-prone skin
  • Aging skin
  • Combination skin
  • Dry skin
  • Hyperpigmented and sun-damaged skin
  • Normal skin
  • Oily skin
  • Rosacea-prone skin
  • Sensitive skin

Additionally, Cosmetic Surgery Institute offers a variety of customizable, aesthetic treatments, ranging from collagen-inducing microneedling to skin-tightening ultrasound procedures to brightening peels to revitalizing PRP (platelet-rich plasma) treatments and other injectables.

Options are available for people with common cosmetic imperfections, as well as other medical and cosmetic irregularities, such as active acne, age spots, sun damage, acne scarring, dehydrated skin, brown spots, and more. The Cosmetic Surgery Institute team is happy to work with each individual to plan a customized skin care routine.

To learn more about how to optimize skin care results, as well as about the new SkinCeuticals® digital boutique, contact Cosmetic Surgery Institute by calling (760) 837-0364 or sending a message through their website.

© GlobeNewswire 2019
