Cosmin Nicolaescu Joins Brex as VP of Engineering

First Corporate Card for Startups Hires Former Head of Global Engineering from Stripe to Enhance Company’s Rapid Growth

Brex, the first corporate card for startups, today announced the addition of Cosmin Nicolaescu as Vice President of Engineering. In his new role, Nicolaescu will bring his expertise in scaling global engineering organizations, like those he led at Stripe and Microsoft, to Brex, as it continues to establish itself as a leader in the fintech marketplace. He will report to Pedro Franceschi, Brex’s co-Founder and COO.

“Cosmin has a track record of driving tremendous growth and we greatly admire his impact at a standout company such as Stripe,” said Franceschi. “His leadership will allow us to provide more value to our customers as we move up market and expand both our products and our team.”

Prior to joining Brex, Nicolaescu led Stripe’s Global engineering and product teams, helping to scale the company from 100 to over 1,400 employees worldwide. He led the expansion of engineering teams outside of San Francisco to Seattle, Dublin and Singapore and built the Stripe Terminal engineering and product teams. Prior to Stripe, Nicolaescu was a Senior Software Design Engineer at Microsoft, where he found his interest in payments while working on Azure, Office 365 and the Microsoft Commerce Platform.

“Henrique and Pedro are tackling a side of fintech that hasn’t yet been tackled—the intersection of software and issuing, and applying it to the corporate world,” said Nicolaescu. “Brex has the trajectory and team to build a strong and important business, and I am excited to bring my experience to lead the engineering organization through a period of massive growth and innovation.”

About Brex

For startups, Brex delivers corporate cards quickly, easily, and with higher limits than traditional corporate cards, instantly and with no personal guarantee. Founded in 2017 by the founders of Brazilian payments processor Pagar.me, Brex is backed by Y Combinator Continuity, Ribbit Capital, Greenoaks, DST Global, Peter Thiel and Max Levchin and has raised a total of $215M in funding. Brex participated in the Y Combinator Winter ’17 batch. The company’s headquarters are in San Francisco. For more information, visit www.brex.com.

