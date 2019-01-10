Cosmin Nicolaescu Joins Brex as VP of Engineering

Brex,
the first corporate card for startups, today announced the addition of
Cosmin Nicolaescu as Vice President of Engineering. In his new role,
Nicolaescu will bring his expertise in scaling global engineering
organizations, like those he led at Stripe and Microsoft, to Brex, as it
continues to establish itself as a leader in the fintech marketplace. He
will report to Pedro Franceschi, Brex’s co-Founder and COO.
“Cosmin has a track record of driving tremendous growth and we greatly
admire his impact at a standout company such as Stripe,” said
Franceschi. “His leadership will allow us to provide more value to our
customers as we move up market and expand both our products and our
team.”
Prior to joining Brex, Nicolaescu led Stripe’s Global engineering and
product teams, helping to scale the company from 100 to over 1,400
employees worldwide. He led the expansion of engineering teams outside
of San Francisco to Seattle, Dublin and Singapore and built the Stripe
Terminal engineering and product teams. Prior to Stripe, Nicolaescu was
a Senior Software Design Engineer at Microsoft, where he found his
interest in payments while working on Azure, Office 365 and the
Microsoft Commerce Platform.
“Henrique and Pedro are tackling a side of fintech that hasn’t yet been
tackled—the intersection of software and issuing, and applying it to the
corporate world,” said Nicolaescu. “Brex has the trajectory and team to
build a strong and important business, and I am excited to bring my
experience to lead the engineering organization through a period of
massive growth and innovation.”
About Brex
For startups, Brex delivers corporate cards quickly, easily, and with
higher limits than traditional corporate cards, instantly and with no
personal guarantee. Founded in 2017 by the founders of Brazilian
payments processor Pagar.me, Brex is backed by Y Combinator Continuity,
Ribbit Capital, Greenoaks, DST Global, Peter Thiel and Max Levchin and
has raised a total of $215M in funding. Brex participated in the Y
Combinator Winter ’17 batch. The company’s headquarters are in San
Francisco. For more information, visit www.brex.com.
