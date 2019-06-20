Log in
Cosmo Energy : NOTICE TO THE HOLDERS OF COSMO ENERGY HOLDINGS COMPANY, LIMITED (the “Company”) ¥60,000,000,000 Zero Coupon Convertible Bonds due 2022 (the “Bonds”)

06/20/2019 | 02:24am EDT

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN by the Company to the holders (the 'Bondholders') of the outstanding Bonds, of an adjustment of the Conversion Price (as defined in the terms and conditions of the Bonds (the 'Conditions')) of the Bonds as follows:

Reason for the adjustment: Adjustment of Conversion Price pursuant to Condition 5.2.4 due to the Extraordinary Dividend (as defined in such Condition 5.2.4) during the Annual Fiscal Period (as defined in the Conditions) The Company's general meeting of shareholders approved a year-end dividend of ¥80 per Share on 20 June 2019.
Old Conversion Price: ¥3,847.0
New Conversion Price: ¥3,798.8
Record Date: 31 March 2019 (Japan time)
Effective Date for the new Conversion Price: Retroactively from the day immediately after the Record Date set out above (Japan time)

(Contact details for inquiries)
Public Relations & Corporate Branding Group, Corporate Communication Dept., Cosmo Energy Holdings Co., Ltd.
Mr.Tamura / Ms.Masuda TEL +81-3-3798-3101 FAX +81-3-3798-3841

Disclaimer

Cosmo Energy Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 20 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2019 06:23:09 UTC
