Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Cosmo Energy : Notice of Convocation of The 4th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/23/2019 | 02:43am EDT

At Cosmo Energy Holdings's General Meeting of Shareholders, we make efforts to ensure that shareholders' voting rights are exercised smoothly.
This is done through the prompt delivery of notices of General Meetings of Shareholders, introduction of voting through the Internet, and other measures.

The 4th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Notice of Convocation

Complete in one file

Contents

The 3rd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Notice of Convocation

Complete in one file

Contents

Notice of Resolutions

The 2nd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Notice of Convocation

Complete in one file

Contents

Notice of Convocation 次のリンクは新しいウィンドウを開きますPDF (596K)
Exercising Your Voting Rights via the Internet,etc. 次のリンクは新しいウィンドウを開きますPDF (590K)
Reference Documents 次のリンクは新しいウィンドウを開きますPDF (1.08M)
Business Report, Consolidated Balance Sheet, Consolidated, Statements of Income, Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity, Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements, Balance Sheet, Statements of Income, Statements of Changes in Equity, Notes to Financial Statements, Audit Reports 次のリンクは新しいウィンドウを開きますPDF (1.12M)

Notice of Resolutions

The 1st Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Notice of Convocation

Complete in one file

Contents

Notice of Convocation 次のリンクは新しいウィンドウを開きますPDF (596K)
Exercising Your Voting Rights via the Internet,etc. 次のリンクは新しいウィンドウを開きますPDF (591K)
Reference Documents 次のリンクは新しいウィンドウを開きますPDF (1.36M)
Business Report, Consolidated Balance Sheet, Consolidated, Statements of Income, Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity, Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements, Balance Sheet, Statements of Income, Statements of Changes in Equity, Notes to Financial Statements, Audit Reports 次のリンクは新しいウィンドウを開きますPDF (1.20M)

Notice of Resolutions

The 109th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Notice of Convocation

Complete in one file

Contents

Notice of Convocation 次のリンクは新しいウィンドウを開きますPDF (587K)
Exercising Your Voting Rights via the Internet,etc. 次のリンクは新しいウィンドウを開きますPDF (586K)
Reference Documents 次のリンクは新しいウィンドウを開きますPDF (1.73M)
Business Report, Consolidated Balance Sheet, Consolidated, Statements of Income, Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity, Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements, Balance Sheet, Statements of Income, Statements of Changes in Equity, Notes to Financial Statements, Audit Reports 次のリンクは新しいウィンドウを開きますPDF (1.17M)

Separate-volume materials for the Notice of Convocation
Transformation to Holding Company Structure (Share Transfer Plan)

Notice of Resolutions

The 108th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Notice of Convocation

Complete in one file

Contents

Notice of Convocation 次のリンクは新しいウィンドウを開きますPDF (18K)
Exercising Your Voting Rights via the Internet,etc. 次のリンクは新しいウィンドウを開きますPDF (17K)
Reference Documents 次のリンクは新しいウィンドウを開きますPDF (169K)
Business Report, Consolidated Balance Sheet, Consolidated Statements of Income, Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity, Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements, Balance Sheet,Statements of Income, Statements of Changes in Equity, Notes to Financial Statements, Audit Reports 次のリンクは新しいウィンドウを開きますPDF (491K)

Notice of Resolutions

The 107th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Notice of Convocation

Complete in one file

Contents

Notice of Convocation 次のリンクは新しいウィンドウを開きますPDF (583K)
Exercising Your Voting Rights via the Internet,etc. 次のリンクは新しいウィンドウを開きますPDF (582K)
Reference Documents 次のリンクは新しいウィンドウを開きますPDF (2.04M)
Business Report, Consolidated Balance Sheet, Consolidated Statements of Income, Consolidated Statements of Changes in Net Assets, Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements, Balance Sheet,Statements of Income, Statements of Changes in Net Assets, Notes to Financial Statements, Audit Reports 次のリンクは新しいウィンドウを開きますPDF (1.01M)

Notice of Resolutions

The 106th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Notice of Convocation

Complete in one file

Contents

Notice of Resolutions

The 105th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Notice of Convocation

Complete in one file

Contents

Notice of Resolutions

The 104th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Notice of Convocation

Complete Notice in One File

Contents

Notice of Resolutions

The 103rd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Notice of Convocation

Complete Notice in One File

Contents

Notice of Resolutions

Complete Notice in One File

The 102nd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Notice of Convocation

Complete Notice in One File

Contentse

Notice of Resolutions

Complete Notice in One File

End of main content

Disclaimer

Cosmo Energy Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 23 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2019 06:42:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:10aCJ CHEILJEDANG : Bain Capital to Buy Stake in CJ CheilJedang's U.S. Unit
DJ
03:10aDATAGROUP SE : DATAGROUP Becomes Strategic IT Partner of Messe München
EQ
03:09aSPEEDCAST INTERNATIONAL LTD (ASX : SDA) Partners with World's Greatest Modern Day Explorer Mike Horn
AQ
03:08aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : launches wireless power bank and charging pad in India starting at Rs 3,699
AQ
03:08aFUJIFILM : GFX 100S packs a monstrous 102MP sensor and insane specs
AQ
03:07aMUNTERS : Klas forsström enters his role as new ceo of munters group ab on august 12, 2019
AQ
03:07aSEABIRD EXPLORATION : update on vessel acquisitions and contemplated private placement
AQ
03:06aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Oil slips 1% as U.S. stockpiles surge, economic concerns grow
RE
03:06aSKYE BANK : No Debit Order - Court Fixes October 16 for Patience Jonathan's Suit
AQ
03:05aTRANSCANNA : President and Co-Founder of Soldaze, Inc. Hired to Lead the Branding Division for TransCanna
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ZTE CORPORATION : ZTE : U.S. lawmakers want to help rural telecoms replace Huawei, ZTE equipment
2PFEIFFER VACUUM TECHNOLOGY AG : PFEIFFER VACUUM TECHNOLOGY AG: Pfeiffer Vacuum gives outlook for fiscal year 2..
3TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : Chinese travel site Mafengwo raises $250 million in Tencent-led funding round
4DOW JONES 30 : Oil slips 1% as U.S. stockpiles surge, economic concerns grow
5HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHGY CO : SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS: Most decline as tech war amplifies Sino-U.S. ten..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About