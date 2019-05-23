|
Cosmo Energy : Notice of Convocation of The 4th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
At Cosmo Energy Holdings's General Meeting of Shareholders, we make efforts to ensure that shareholders' voting rights are exercised smoothly.
This is done through the prompt delivery of notices of General Meetings of Shareholders, introduction of voting through the Internet, and other measures.
The 4th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
Notice of Convocation
Complete in one file
Contents
The 3rd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
Notice of Convocation
Complete in one file
Contents
Notice of Resolutions
The 2nd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
Notice of Convocation
Complete in one file
Contents
Notice of Convocation
Exercising Your Voting Rights via the Internet,etc.
Reference Documents
Business Report, Consolidated Balance Sheet, Consolidated, Statements of Income, Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity, Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements, Balance Sheet, Statements of Income, Statements of Changes in Equity, Notes to Financial Statements, Audit Reports
Notice of Resolutions
The 1st Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
Notice of Convocation
Complete in one file
Contents
Notice of Convocation
Exercising Your Voting Rights via the Internet,etc.
Reference Documents
Business Report, Consolidated Balance Sheet, Consolidated, Statements of Income, Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity, Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements, Balance Sheet, Statements of Income, Statements of Changes in Equity, Notes to Financial Statements, Audit Reports
Notice of Resolutions
The 109th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
Notice of Convocation
Complete in one file
Contents
Notice of Convocation
Exercising Your Voting Rights via the Internet,etc.
Reference Documents
Business Report, Consolidated Balance Sheet, Consolidated, Statements of Income, Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity, Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements, Balance Sheet, Statements of Income, Statements of Changes in Equity, Notes to Financial Statements, Audit Reports
Separate-volume materials for the Notice of Convocation
Transformation to Holding Company Structure (Share Transfer Plan)
Notice of Resolutions
The 108th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
Notice of Convocation
Complete in one file
Contents
Notice of Convocation
Exercising Your Voting Rights via the Internet,etc.
Reference Documents
Business Report, Consolidated Balance Sheet, Consolidated Statements of Income, Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity, Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements, Balance Sheet,Statements of Income, Statements of Changes in Equity, Notes to Financial Statements, Audit Reports
Notice of Resolutions
The 107th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
Notice of Convocation
Complete in one file
Contents
Notice of Convocation
Exercising Your Voting Rights via the Internet,etc.
Reference Documents
Business Report, Consolidated Balance Sheet, Consolidated Statements of Income, Consolidated Statements of Changes in Net Assets, Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements, Balance Sheet,Statements of Income, Statements of Changes in Net Assets, Notes to Financial Statements, Audit Reports
Notice of Resolutions
The 106th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
Notice of Convocation
Complete in one file
Contents
Notice of Resolutions
The 105th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
Notice of Convocation
Complete in one file
Contents
Notice of Resolutions
The 104th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
Notice of Convocation
Complete Notice in One File
Contents
Notice of Resolutions
The 103rd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
Notice of Convocation
Complete Notice in One File
Contents
Notice of Resolutions
Complete Notice in One File
The 102nd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
Notice of Convocation
Complete Notice in One File
Contentse
Notice of Resolutions
Complete Notice in One File
