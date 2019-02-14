Cosmo Oil : Announcement on Changes in General Managers (Effective from April 1, 2019)

Cosmo Oil Co., Ltd. announces, as set forth below, changes in General Managers effective from April 1, 2019.

Name New Position Current Position Kazuteru Hisamori General Manager, Planning & Management Dept. Maruzen Petrochemical Co.,Ltd. Akira Hichi General Manager, Human Resource & General Affairs Dept. Manager, Secretariat Group, Secretariat Office,

Cosmo Energy Holdings Co., Ltd. Hajime Nakashima General Manager, Safety, Environment & Quality Assurance Dept. Assistant General Manager, Yokkaichi Refinery,

Production Unit Shigeyuki Tanaka General Manager, Research & Development Dept. Manager, Safety & Environment Management Dept., Safety & Technology Management Unit Nobuya Miyachi General Manager, Research & Development Center Assistant General Manager, Yokkaichi Refinery,

Production Unit Yoshitaka Miyazaki General Manager, Mechanical Reliability Dept. Assistant General Manager, Production Technology Dept., Production Unit Hiroaki Ohtsuka General Manager, Chiba Refinery General Manager, Research & Development Dept., Safety & Technology Management Unit Yasuhiko Katsumura General Manager, Sakai Refinery Assistant General Manager, Production Technology Dept., Production Unit Kayoko Sakai Cosmo Energy Exploration & Production Co., Ltd. General Manager, Human Resource & General Affairs Dept., Corporate Management Unit Motohiro Kowa Cosmo Engineering Co., Ltd. General Manager, Safety & Environment Management Dept., Safety & Technology Management Unit Hidenori Yamada New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization General Manager, Research & Development Center, Safety & Technology Management Unit Masaru Tomita Assistant to President General Manager, Sakai Refinery.

Production Unit

(The official language for Cosmo Energy Group's filings with the Tokyo Stock Exchange and Japanese authorities, and for communications with our shareholders, is Japanese. We have posted English versions of some of this information on this website. While these English versions have been prepared in good faith, Cosmo Energy Group does not accept responsibility for the accuracy of the translations, and reference should be made to the original Japanese language materials.)

(Contact details for inquiries)

Public Relations & Corporate Branding Group, Corporate Communication Dept., Cosmo Energy Holdings Co., Ltd.

Mr.Tamura / Ms.Masuda TEL +81-3-3798-3101 FAX +81-3-3798-3841

