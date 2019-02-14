Cosmo Oil : Announcement on Changes in General Managers (Effective from April 1, 2019)

|
Name
|
New Position
|
Current Position
|
Kazuteru Hisamori
|
General Manager, Planning & Management Dept.
|
Maruzen Petrochemical Co.,Ltd.
|
Akira Hichi
|
General Manager, Human Resource & General Affairs Dept.
|
Manager, Secretariat Group, Secretariat Office,
Cosmo Energy Holdings Co., Ltd.
|
Hajime Nakashima
|
General Manager, Safety, Environment & Quality Assurance Dept.
|
Assistant General Manager, Yokkaichi Refinery,
Production Unit
|
Shigeyuki Tanaka
|
General Manager, Research & Development Dept.
|
Manager, Safety & Environment Management Dept., Safety & Technology Management Unit
|
Nobuya Miyachi
|
General Manager, Research & Development Center
|
Assistant General Manager, Yokkaichi Refinery,
Production Unit
|
Yoshitaka Miyazaki
|
General Manager, Mechanical Reliability Dept.
|
Assistant General Manager, Production Technology Dept., Production Unit
|
Hiroaki Ohtsuka
|
General Manager, Chiba Refinery
|
General Manager, Research & Development Dept., Safety & Technology Management Unit
|
Yasuhiko Katsumura
|
General Manager, Sakai Refinery
|
Assistant General Manager, Production Technology Dept., Production Unit
|
Kayoko Sakai
|
Cosmo Energy Exploration & Production Co., Ltd.
|
General Manager, Human Resource & General Affairs Dept., Corporate Management Unit
|
Motohiro Kowa
|
Cosmo Engineering Co., Ltd.
|
General Manager, Safety & Environment Management Dept., Safety & Technology Management Unit
|
Hidenori Yamada
|
New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization
|
General Manager, Research & Development Center, Safety & Technology Management Unit
|
Masaru Tomita
|
Assistant to President
|
General Manager, Sakai Refinery.
Production Unit