Cosmo Oil : Announcement on Changes in General Managers (Effective from April 1, 2019)

02/14/2019 | 06:27am EST

Cosmo Oil Co., Ltd. announces, as set forth below, changes in General Managers effective from April 1, 2019.

Name New Position Current Position
Kazuteru Hisamori General Manager, Planning & Management Dept. Maruzen Petrochemical Co.,Ltd.
Akira Hichi General Manager, Human Resource & General Affairs Dept. Manager, Secretariat Group, Secretariat Office,
Cosmo Energy Holdings Co., Ltd.
Hajime Nakashima General Manager, Safety, Environment & Quality Assurance Dept. Assistant General Manager, Yokkaichi Refinery,
Production Unit
Shigeyuki Tanaka General Manager, Research & Development Dept. Manager, Safety & Environment Management Dept., Safety & Technology Management Unit
Nobuya Miyachi General Manager, Research & Development Center Assistant General Manager, Yokkaichi Refinery,
Production Unit
Yoshitaka Miyazaki General Manager, Mechanical Reliability Dept. Assistant General Manager, Production Technology Dept., Production Unit
Hiroaki Ohtsuka General Manager, Chiba Refinery General Manager, Research & Development Dept., Safety & Technology Management Unit
Yasuhiko Katsumura General Manager, Sakai Refinery Assistant General Manager, Production Technology Dept., Production Unit
Kayoko Sakai Cosmo Energy Exploration & Production Co., Ltd. General Manager, Human Resource & General Affairs Dept., Corporate Management Unit
Motohiro Kowa Cosmo Engineering Co., Ltd. General Manager, Safety & Environment Management Dept., Safety & Technology Management Unit
Hidenori Yamada New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization General Manager, Research & Development Center, Safety & Technology Management Unit
Masaru Tomita Assistant to President General Manager, Sakai Refinery.
Production Unit

(The official language for Cosmo Energy Group's filings with the Tokyo Stock Exchange and Japanese authorities, and for communications with our shareholders, is Japanese. We have posted English versions of some of this information on this website. While these English versions have been prepared in good faith, Cosmo Energy Group does not accept responsibility for the accuracy of the translations, and reference should be made to the original Japanese language materials.)

(Contact details for inquiries)
Public Relations & Corporate Branding Group, Corporate Communication Dept., Cosmo Energy Holdings Co., Ltd.
Mr.Tamura / Ms.Masuda　TEL +81-3-3798-3101 FAX +81-3-3798-3841

Disclaimer

Cosmo Oil Co. Ltd. published this content on 14 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2019 11:26:08 UTC
