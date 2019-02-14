Cosmo Oil : Announcement on Changes in the Board of Directors (Effective from April 1, 2019)

Cosmo Oil Co., Ltd. announces, as set forth below, on anticipated changes in the Board of Directors effective from April 1, 2019.
Changes in the Board of Directors
New Position:
Director, Executive Officer,
General Manager, Yokkaichi
Refinery Production Unit
Tomonori Nezu
Current Position:
General Manager, Yokkaichi Refinery
Production Unit
New Position:
Director, Executive Officer
Junko Takeda
Current Position:
General Manager, Planning & Management Dept., Corporate Management Unit
New Position:
Director, Senior Executive Officer
Masashi Nakayama
Current Position:
Director
New Position:
Director, Senior Executive Officer
Hideshi Kurimoto
Current Position:
Director
Kozo Ogasawara
Current Position:
Managing Director, General Manager,
Chiba Refinery Production Unit
Katsufumi Narita
Current Position:
Director
Changes in the Auditors
New Position:
Auditor※
Kozo Ogasawara
Current Position:
Managing Director,General Manager,
Chiba Refinery Production Unit
※ Full-time
Kaoru Sato
Current position:
Auditor※
※ Full-time
(The official language for Cosmo Energy Group's filings with the Tokyo Stock Exchange and Japanese authorities, and for communications with our shareholders, is Japanese. We have posted English versions of some of this information on this website. While these English versions have been prepared in good faith, Cosmo Energy Group does not accept responsibility for the accuracy of the translations, and reference should be made to the original Japanese language materials.)
