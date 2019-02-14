Cosmo Oil : Announcement on Changes in the Board of Directors (Effective from April 1, 2019)

Cosmo Oil Co., Ltd. announces, as set forth below, on anticipated changes in the Board of Directors effective from April 1, 2019.

Changes in the Board of Directors

New Position:

Director, Executive Officer,

General Manager, Yokkaichi

Refinery Production Unit Tomonori Nezu Current Position:

General Manager, Yokkaichi Refinery

Production Unit New Position:

Director, Executive Officer Junko Takeda Current Position:

General Manager, Planning & Management Dept., Corporate Management Unit

New Position:

Director, Senior Executive Officer Masashi Nakayama Current Position:

Director New Position:

Director, Senior Executive Officer Hideshi Kurimoto Current Position:

Director

Kozo Ogasawara Current Position:

Managing Director, General Manager,

Chiba Refinery Production Unit Katsufumi Narita Current Position:

Director

Changes in the Auditors

New Position:

Auditor※ Kozo Ogasawara Current Position:

Managing Director,General Manager,

Chiba Refinery Production Unit ※ Full-time

Kaoru Sato Current position:

Auditor※ ※ Full-time

(The official language for Cosmo Energy Group's filings with the Tokyo Stock Exchange and Japanese authorities, and for communications with our shareholders, is Japanese. We have posted English versions of some of this information on this website. While these English versions have been prepared in good faith, Cosmo Energy Group does not accept responsibility for the accuracy of the translations, and reference should be made to the original Japanese language materials.)

次のリンクは新しいウィンドウを開きますResponsibilities of Executives (Proposal)

(Contact details for inquiries)

Public Relations & Corporate Branding Group, Corporate Communication Dept., Cosmo Energy Holdings Co., Ltd.

Mr.Tamura / Ms.Masuda TEL +81-3-3798-3101 FAX +81-3-3798-3841

