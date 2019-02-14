Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Cosmo Oil : Announcement on Changes in the Board of Directors (Effective from April 1, 2019)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/14/2019 | 06:27am EST

Cosmo Oil Co., Ltd. announces, as set forth below, on anticipated changes in the Board of Directors effective from April 1, 2019.

Changes in the Board of Directors

New Position:
Director, Executive Officer,
General Manager, Yokkaichi
Refinery Production Unit 		Tomonori Nezu Current Position:
General Manager, Yokkaichi Refinery
Production Unit
New Position:
Director, Executive Officer 		Junko Takeda Current Position:
General Manager, Planning & Management Dept., Corporate Management Unit
New Position:
Director, Senior Executive Officer 		Masashi Nakayama Current Position:
Director
New Position:
Director, Senior Executive Officer 		Hideshi Kurimoto Current Position:
Director
Kozo Ogasawara Current Position:
Managing Director, General Manager,
Chiba Refinery Production Unit
Katsufumi Narita Current Position:
Director

Changes in the Auditors

New Position:
Auditor		 Kozo Ogasawara Current Position:
Managing Director,General Manager,
Chiba Refinery Production Unit

※ Full-time

Kaoru Sato Current position:
Auditor

※ Full-time

(The official language for Cosmo Energy Group's filings with the Tokyo Stock Exchange and Japanese authorities, and for communications with our shareholders, is Japanese. We have posted English versions of some of this information on this website. While these English versions have been prepared in good faith, Cosmo Energy Group does not accept responsibility for the accuracy of the translations, and reference should be made to the original Japanese language materials.)

次のリンクは新しいウィンドウを開きますResponsibilities of Executives (Proposal)

(Contact details for inquiries)
Public Relations & Corporate Branding Group, Corporate Communication Dept., Cosmo Energy Holdings Co., Ltd.
Mr.Tamura / Ms.Masuda　TEL +81-3-3798-3101 FAX +81-3-3798-3841

Disclaimer

Cosmo Oil Co. Ltd. published this content on 14 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2019 11:26:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:38aIndonesia, Australia to sign trade deal in March - trade minister
RE
06:37aZEW CENTRE FOR EUROPEAN ECONOMIC RESEARCH : Approved EU Emission Trading Reforms Drive up CO2 Prices
PU
06:32aBombardier beats earnings forecasts as jet sales rise, costs fall
RE
06:32aNo-deal Brexit would hit 'small number' of Irish ratings - S&P Global
RE
06:32aEUROPEAN COMMISSION DIRECTORATE GENERAL FOR TRAD : Commission welcomes European Parliament's support for investment screening framework
PU
06:30aChina to cut private firms' financing costs, improve access to funds - Xinhua
RE
06:27aCOSMO OIL : Announcement on Changes in the Board of Directors (Effective from April 1, 2019)
PU
06:27aCOSMO OIL : Announcement on Changes in General Managers (Effective from April 1, 2019)
PU
06:17aEUROPA KOMMISSIONEN REPR&Aelig;SENTATION I DANMA : Spørgsmål og svar om den europæiske arbejdsmarkedsmyndighed
PU
06:14aSouth Africa's NUM union warns ANC over Eskom split plan
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC : MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL : sees progress as revenue beats guidance
2DANONE : Nestle's overhaul starts to pay off as growth accelerates
3NESTLÉ : NESTLE : Nestlé reports full-year results for 2018
4CREDIT SUISSE GROUP : CREDIT SUISSE : Posts First Annual Profit in Four Years
5RENAULT : RENAULT : 2018 Profit Slumped; Maintains Dividend

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.