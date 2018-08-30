Cosmodyne’s LINEX LNG plant chosen by major East Coast utility company for multiple peak shaving projects

SEAL BEACH, Calif., Aug. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cosmodyne has been chosen for multiple liquefaction projects by a North American utility company. This award underlines Cosmodyne’s focus and strength in serving the utility peak shaving market. In these latest projects, Cosmodyne will contract directly with the utility company and work alongside their EPC to execute the project. This strategy provides the client both maximum savings and an efficient pathway to executing the projects, while allowing direct line-of-sight to decisions on the technology being provided.



The peak shaver that Cosmodyne will be providing consists of a highly-efficient LINEX nitrogen expansion liquefaction system. This utilizes our in-house ACD turboexpander technology and proprietary ethane removal system which can handle a wide range of gas compositions. The equipment will be fabricated predominantly at our Cryoquip facility in California.

“We are especially excited about this project. Traditionally, utilities prefer a turn-key approach to minimize risk, but lately we are seeing more interest in purchasing equipment directly. All of our air separation plants are sold to gas companies so Cosmodyne has experience with both turn-key and direct sale approaches”, says George Pappagelis, Cosmodyne General Manager.

