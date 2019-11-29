Cosmopolitan International : SECOND SUPPLEMENTAL MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING IN RELATION TO THE POSSIBLE TRANSACTIONS

Reference is made to the joint announcements (the "Joint Announcements") made by Century City, Paliburg and Cosmopolitan (i) dated 26 June 2019 in relation to the memorandum of understanding (the "MOU") dated 26 June 2019 and entered into among Cosmopolitan International Investments Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Cosmopolitan (the "BVI Company"), Zhu Weiqing# (朱偉卿) ("Ms. Zhu") and Shanghai Treasure Carbon New Energy Environmental Protection Technology Ltd.# (上海寶碳新能源環保科技有限公司) (the "Operating Company") in relation to, among others, the possible subscription of 4,950 ordinary shares and 3,461 non-voting preference shares of the proposed holding company (the "Target Company") of the Operating Company by the BVI Company; and (ii) dated 31 October 2019 in relation to the supplemental memorandum of understanding to the MOU (the "Supplemental MOU") dated 31 October 2019 and entered into among the BVI Company, Ms. Zhu and the Operating Company. Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Joint Announcements.

This joint announcement is made by Century City International Holdings Limited ("Century City"), Paliburg Holdings Limited ("Paliburg") and Cosmopolitan International Holdings Limited ("Cosmopolitan") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the "Listing Rules") on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this joint announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this joint announcement.

BACKGROUND

Pursuant to the terms of the MOU (as amended and supplemented by the Supplemental MOU), the Formal Agreement Signing Date shall be a date on or before 30 November 2019, or such later date as the parties thereto may agree.

Further, pursuant to the terms of the MOU (as amended and supplemented by the Supplemental MOU), the Completion Date for Due Diligence Review shall be a date before 30 November 2019, or such later date as the parties thereto may agree.

Further, pursuant to the terms of the MOU (as amended and supplemented by the Supplemental MOU), the Exclusivity Period shall be ending on 30 November 2019, or such later date as the parties thereto may agree.

SECOND SUPPLEMENTAL MOU

Given that (i) the BVI Company, Ms. Zhu and the Operating Company are still in the course of negotiating and finalising the terms of the Formal Agreement as at the date of this joint announcement; and (ii) additional time is required for the due diligence review on the Operating Company and the Target Group, on 29 November 2019 (after trading hours), the BVI Company, Ms. Zhu and the Operating Company entered into the second supplemental memorandum of understanding to the MOU (the ''Second Supplemental MOU'') to further extend (a) the Formal Agreement Signing Date to on or before 31 December 2019, or such later date as the parties to the MOU may agree; (b) the Completion Date for Due Diligence Review to 31 December 2019, or such later date as the parties to the MOU may agree; and (c) the Exclusivity Period to a period ending on 31 December 2019, or such later date as the parties to the MOU may agree.

Save for the amendments contained in the Second Supplemental MOU as stated above, all other terms and conditions of the MOU (as amended and supplemented by the Supplemental MOU) shall remain unchanged.

The Century City Board, the Paliburg Board and the Cosmopolitan Board wish to highlight that no binding agreement in relation to the Possible Transactions has been entered into as at the date of this joint announcement. As such, the Possible Transactions may or may not proceed. The holders of the securities and potential investors of Century City, Paliburg and Cosmopolitan are urged to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of Century City, Paliburg and Cosmopolitan.

2