Cosmopolitan International : SECOND SUPPLEMENTAL MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING IN RELATION TO THE POSSIBLE TRANSACTIONS

11/29/2019 | 06:18am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this joint announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this joint announcement.

(Stock Code: 355)

(Stock Code: 617)

(Stock Code: 120)

SECOND SUPPLEMENTAL MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING

IN RELATION TO

THE POSSIBLE TRANSACTIONS

This joint announcement is made by Century City International Holdings Limited ("Century City"), Paliburg Holdings Limited ("Paliburg") and Cosmopolitan International Holdings Limited ("Cosmopolitan") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the "Listing Rules") on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Reference is made to the joint announcements (the "Joint Announcements") made by Century City, Paliburg and Cosmopolitan (i) dated 26 June 2019 in relation to the memorandum of understanding (the "MOU") dated 26 June 2019 and entered into among Cosmopolitan International Investments Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Cosmopolitan (the "BVI Company"), Zhu Weiqing# (朱偉卿) ("Ms. Zhu") and Shanghai Treasure Carbon New Energy Environmental Protection Technology Ltd.# (上海寶碳新能源環保科技有限公司) (the "Operating Company") in relation to, among others, the possible subscription of 4,950 ordinary shares and 3,461 non-voting preference shares of the proposed holding company (the "Target Company") of the Operating Company by the BVI Company; and (ii) dated 31 October 2019 in relation to the supplemental memorandum of understanding to the MOU (the "Supplemental MOU") dated 31 October 2019 and entered into among the BVI Company, Ms. Zhu and the Operating Company. Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Joint Announcements.

1

BACKGROUND

Pursuant to the terms of the MOU (as amended and supplemented by the Supplemental MOU), the Formal Agreement Signing Date shall be a date on or before 30 November 2019, or such later date as the parties thereto may agree.

Further, pursuant to the terms of the MOU (as amended and supplemented by the Supplemental MOU), the Completion Date for Due Diligence Review shall be a date before 30 November 2019, or such later date as the parties thereto may agree.

Further, pursuant to the terms of the MOU (as amended and supplemented by the Supplemental MOU), the Exclusivity Period shall be ending on 30 November 2019, or such later date as the parties thereto may agree.

SECOND SUPPLEMENTAL MOU

Given that (i) the BVI Company, Ms. Zhu and the Operating Company are still in the course of negotiating and finalising the terms of the Formal Agreement as at the date of this joint announcement; and (ii) additional time is required for the due diligence review on the Operating Company and the Target Group, on 29 November 2019 (after trading hours), the BVI Company, Ms. Zhu and the Operating Company entered into the second supplemental memorandum of understanding to the MOU (the ''Second Supplemental MOU'') to further extend (a) the Formal Agreement Signing Date to on or before 31 December 2019, or such later date as the parties to the MOU may agree; (b) the Completion Date for Due Diligence Review to 31 December 2019, or such later date as the parties to the MOU may agree; and (c) the Exclusivity Period to a period ending on 31 December 2019, or such later date as the parties to the MOU may agree.

Save for the amendments contained in the Second Supplemental MOU as stated above, all other terms and conditions of the MOU (as amended and supplemented by the Supplemental MOU) shall remain unchanged.

The Century City Board, the Paliburg Board and the Cosmopolitan Board wish to highlight that no binding agreement in relation to the Possible Transactions has been entered into as at the date of this joint announcement. As such, the Possible Transactions may or may not proceed. The holders of the securities and potential investors of Century City, Paliburg and Cosmopolitan are urged to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of Century City, Paliburg and Cosmopolitan.

2

If the Formal Agreement is entered into, the Possible Transactions may constitute a notifiable transaction on the part of each of Century City, Paliburg and Cosmopolitan pursuant to Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules. Further announcement in respect of the Possible Transactions will be made by Century City, Paliburg and Cosmopolitan in the event the Formal Agreement has been signed or as and when required by the Listing Rules.

By order of the Board of

By order of the Board of

By order of the Board of

Century City International

Paliburg Holdings Limited

Cosmopolitan International

Holdings Limited

Eliza Lam Sau Fun

Holdings Limited

Eliza Lam Sau Fun

Secretary

Eliza Lam Sau Fun

Secretary

Secretary

Hong Kong, 29 November 2019

  • The English translation of Chinese names or words in this joint announcement, where indicated, are included for information purpose only, and should not be regarded as the official English translation of such Chinese names or words.

As at the date of this joint announcement, the Century City Board comprises the following members:

Executive Directors:

Independent Non-Executive Directors:

Mr. LO Yuk Sui

Mr. Anthony CHUANG

(Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Ms. Winnie NG, JP

Mr. Jimmy LO Chun To (Vice Chairman)

Mr. WONG Chi Keung

Miss LO Po Man (Vice Chairman)

Mr. Kenneth NG Kwai Kai

(Chief Operating Officer)

Mr. Donald FAN Tung

Mr. Kelvin LEUNG So Po

3

As at the date of this joint announcement, the Paliburg Board comprises the following members:

Executive Directors:

Independent Non-Executive Directors:

Mr. LO Yuk Sui

Mr. Bowen Joseph LEUNG Po Wing, GBS, JP

(Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Ms. Winnie NG, JP

Mr. Jimmy LO Chun To

Hon Abraham SHEK Lai Him, GBS, JP

(Vice Chairman and Managing Director)

Mr. WONG Chi Keung

Mr. Donald FAN Tung

(Chief Operating Officer)

Miss LO Po Man

Mr. Kenneth NG Kwai Kai

Mr. Kenneth WONG Po Man

As at the date of this joint announcement, the Cosmopolitan Board comprises the following members:

Executive Directors:

Non-Executive Director:

Mr. LO Yuk Sui

Mr. Francis BONG Shu Ying

(Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Mr. Jimmy LO Chun To

Independent Non-Executive Directors:

(Vice Chairman and Managing Director)

Ms. Alice KAN Lai Kuen

Miss LO Po Man (Vice Chairman)

Mr. LEE Choy Sang

Mr. Kenneth WONG Po Man

Mr. David LI Ka Fai

(Chief Operating Officer)

Hon Abraham SHEK Lai Him, GBS, JP

Mr. Kelvin LEUNG So Po

(Chief Financial Officer)

Mr. Kenneth NG Kwai Kai

4

Cosmopolitan International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 29 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2019 11:17:05 UTC
